Mutinex Poaches 3 Senior Data & Digital Experts From Nielsen, Kantar & PHD

Mutinex has welcomed three senior data and digital experts, Jon Betts, Jess Betts and Andie Potter to power next-generation marketing mix modeling solutions and drive ROI.

Jon Betts joins the agency from Nielsen, formerly Hearts & Science and OMD, while Jess Betts (no relation) joins from Kantar and Andie Potter comes from PHD. They all bring experience in data-driven strategy, digital innovation and growth analytics.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jon, Jess, and Andie to Mutinex. CMOs today are under immense pressure to fuel growth amid tightening budgets and evolving consumer behavior. By combining Mutinex’s next-generation MMM with the deep data and digital expertise of these hires, we’re leveling up how marketers plan, invest, and optimise—think of it as your 24/7 growth co-pilot. We give you the freedom to pivot quickly, allocate budgets with pinpoint accuracy, and confidently deliver the ROI that boards and CFOs demand,” Mutinex chief revenue officer Danny Bass said.

“As I talked to the team through the recruitment process, I got a sense of the ambition and commitment they all have for building a world-leading MMM business out of Australia that genuinely delivers on a growth co-pilot mission. I thought this was fantastically exciting and I was humbled that they felt that I could contribute to that as part of the group,” Jon Betts said.

“I would say that the biggest challenge for marketers is still proving what works and why. When you add the complexities of a privacy-conscious, cookieless world, measuring effectiveness and ROI becomes even more difficult,” Potter said.

“Mutinex tackles this head-on with a privacy-first and powerful operating system designed to do more than just analyze data and produce outputs. Seeing the platform firsthand, I think it’s set up to really empower marketing teams to make their best decisions. It gives marketers the granular insights they need, the ability to quickly optimize strategies, act with confidence, and deliver clear, measurable results,” Potter added.

Budget optimisation features in the market mix modelling space typically use response curves (also known as Saturation Curves) to estimate the diminishing returns in a given channel and estimate the next best marginal ROI. The challenge of this approach is that the media rate of response at both the top and bottom of the funnel can change depending on the investment levels and performance of other channels.

To solve this, Mutinex has invested heavily in infrastructure to rapidly test 1000s of scenarios using counterfactual analysis. This allows customers to run “what if” scenarios and to begin to plan those scenarios with greater forecast accuracy. For example, if a customer increases their retail media budget by $10m, they will also need to know how they should reallocate their brand budget to maximise sales and ROI. This is a problem the Optimiser can now solve in minutes.

“What the Mutinex team has built for marketers is the start of a big step change in how easy it is for marketers to do their job. The new Optimiser ensures marketers can now see the full ripple effect of every budget decision. We are even pushing the limits of what GCP’s standard quota support with Optimiser. We worked closely with Google throughout to ensure extra resources were in place and have nothing but great things to say about the GCP team, led by Mark Johnson, for helping us. It’s just the tip of the iceberg for us; Mutinex is going to deliver some truly massive improvements in tooling for marketers in 2025,” Peter Photinos, Mutinex’s head of data science (ex-Uber, Atlassian) said.

“We’ve built every aspect of our platform around delivering actionable value the moment CMOs need it. With the Optimiser feature, clients aren’t waiting weeks for answers. They’re seeing potential strategies in real-time, quickly testing different spend mixes, and using those insights to surge ahead of competitors. We’ve already seen onboarding times plummet, usage soar, and ROI gains climb—Bupa reported a 28 per cent increase in marketing efficiency in 2025 alone. There’s never been a better time to embrace a growth co-pilot mindset that future-proofs your marketing strategy,” Bass added.

