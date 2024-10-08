Mutinex Co-Founder Matt Farrugia Steps Away From Day-To-Day Operations For New APAC Leadership Role

Farrugia set up Mutinex with Henry Innis in 2018 and has played a pivotal role in the day-to-day operations of the business, but recent additions to senior leadership ranks has led him to relinquish many of his duties and step into an externally-facing APAC leadership role.

Mutinex global chief customer officer Matt Farrugia’s day job is evolving. Following months away from the business and after several recent senior appointments, the co-founder is stepping away from internal operations and into an external-facing APAC leadership role, B&T understands.

Industry whispers had suggested Farrugia had left the successful MMM company permanently, but Mutinex global CEO and co-founder Henry Innis denied this was the case.

“Our roles change literally all the time,” he told B&T from New York early Monday morning. “We are co-founders of the business and ultimately we are responsible for delivering growth and customer value. What the job description says does not really matter to either of us.”

Farrugia and Innis launched the marketing analytics start up Mutiny in late 2018, rebranded it to Mutinex in 2022 and expanding its GrowthOS proposition across Asia-Pacific and the US. In its most recent round of capital raising a year ago, the business had grown to 50 staff and was valued at $75 million.

In his previous roles as chief operations officer and global chief customer officer, Farrugia wore many hats, but took a hands on approach to leading day-to-day operations, sales and customer growth.

Now his role will pivot into a “APAC leadership position”, which B&T understands will be externally-facing, leaning into areas such as reputation management, marketing and connecting with the Mutinex community and wider industry. He will spend less time internally, but will continue to work with the board on key strategic leadership decisions.

Innis will continue to lead on product, helping raise capital and grow the proposition in the US alongside Mutinex president of US and Multinational, John Sintras.

At the time Mat Baxter was appointed APAC CEO, Farrugia took the decision to step away for a break after spending six years growing the successful martech business with little tie for respite.

Aside from Baxter, who left the business recently, Mutinex has made several senior hires this year, including former IPG Mediabrands and Dentsu Media boss Danny Bass as chief revenue officer and Tomer Hershcovitz as CFO.

Other notable hires are: Andy Hughes, Mutinex’s first customer lead in the market; Alexiy Charamko, head of model scale; and Phil Clark, senior data scientist; Carolyn Moran, account manager; and, Tate Nalen, marketing science partner.

This has left Mutinex well stocked in several functional areas that Farrugia previously had oversight while the business scaled, leading to the latest shift in his role.