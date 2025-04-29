Museum Of Desire Celebrates Extended Season With A Night With Abbie Chatfield

On May 27th, Australian television personality, podcast host, and social media influencer Abbie Chatfield will touch down at the Museum Of Desire for a one-off, exclusive event, In Conversation, with Dr Esme Louise James (Creator of Kinky History).

Surrounded by the soft neon glows, sultry soundtracks and moody rooms of The Museum Of Desire, experience an hour-long conversation between Abbie Chatfield and Dr Esme James centred around the art of sex, desire, kink, and all things pleasure in the candid, vulnerable and hilarious tone that has made Abbie one of our most loved social commentators.

“Join me for an intimate evening of spicy conversation with the incredible Dr. Esme Louise James at the Museum of Desire in Collingwood,” Abbie said. “We’ll be deep diving into all things pleasure and, of course, looking at the past, present and future of kink!”

This special event is strictly limited. Tickets include admission to the museum for an exploration like no other, an audience with Abbie Chatfield and Dr Esme Louise James, and a meet-and-greet. Join the Waitlist for this event now.

A world-first, The Museum Of Desire combines interactive contemporary art, installations, technology and sound to explore themes of desire, sexuality, pleasure and love. Blending a traditional gallery experience with the styling of a French boudoir and the excitement of a multi-sensory funhouse, The Museum of Desire presents a bold and contemporary perspective on intimacy.

Since its Dec ‘24 opening, more than 20,000 people have attended the experience, fast consolidating it as a ‘must visit’ Melbourne destination. This fast and furious love affair has led Creative Directors Correne Wilkie and David Strong to extend the season of the original pop-up, now declaring the museum a more permanent attraction, with the intention for MOD to extend the season in its original home of Melbourne until the end of 2025 while other iterations of it are created throughout the world.

Forget “look but don’t touch”— participation is everything at The Museum Of Desire. Whether you’re fingering a laser harp, diving into a boobie-filled ball pit, or losing yourself in the Huxleys infinity mirrors, every corner invites you to indulge in a world of sensuality and play. Witness art from around the globe, including glass and plaster casts from Jamie McCartney (UK) and Genital Electric by Alice B.Wilder (USA). Feel, see, and hear your heartbeat with your lover or friends, become the art on the Interactive Wall, dial things up on a Sexy Phone, or leave your mark in the Body Of Art experience.