Multicultural NSW Launches Playbook To Help Marketers

Multicultural NSW has released a Multicultural Playbook for Communications Professionals, a step-by-step guide to delivering effective multicultural communications.

Crafted for campaign planning, each section of the playbook provides tips and practical examples for best practice in multicultural communications.

The playbook features five key tips for effective multicultural communications:

Begin with the end in mind: what is the outcome you want to achieve? Think beyond just translation

Look behind the numbers: population size doesn’t tell the full story. Find community insights to understand cultural nuances

Use a broad channel mix: go beyond spots and dots. Who are the trusted voices? Map out their user journey

Translate meaning not words: be open to the meaning of your message rather than literal words

Test and learn: set measurable objectives at the outset to evaluate campaign success

Joseph La Posta, CEO of Multicultural NSW said, the Multicultural Playbook is an essential resource for all communications professionals. “We live in a multicultural society, you’re not communicating with the people of NSW if you’re not intentionally including multicultural audiences,”.

One in four people in NSW speaks a language other than English at home. Since 2016, NSW has seen an increase of around 300,000 people who were born overseas, many of whom will be unfamiliar with services available in their new homeland.

“My father and grandparents arrived from Italy in 1959 and through broken English and broken Italian, made a home and a life for our family to thrive. I know that having services and programs that were accessible would have made a significant difference to them. We hope this Playbook gives you the confidence to try new and more meaningful approaches to communicate with multicultural audiences.”

The Playbook can be download from Multicultural NSW.