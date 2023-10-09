Multicultural NSW Launches Playbook To Help Marketers

Multicultural NSW Launches Playbook To Help Marketers
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Multicultural NSW has released a Multicultural Playbook for Communications Professionals, a step-by-step guide to delivering effective multicultural communications.

    Crafted for campaign planning, each section of the playbook provides tips and practical examples for best practice in multicultural communications.

    The playbook features five key tips for effective multicultural communications:

    • Begin with the end in mind: what is the outcome you want to achieve? Think beyond just translation
    • Look behind the numbers: population size doesn’t tell the full story. Find community insights to understand cultural nuances
    • Use a broad channel mix: go beyond spots and dots. Who are the trusted voices? Map out their user journey
    • Translate meaning not words: be open to the meaning of your message rather than literal words
    • Test and learn: set measurable objectives at the outset to evaluate campaign success

    Joseph La Posta, CEO of Multicultural NSW said, the Multicultural Playbook is an essential resource for all communications professionals. “We live in a multicultural society, you’re not communicating with the people of NSW if you’re not intentionally including multicultural audiences,”.

    One in four people in NSW speaks a language other than English at home. Since 2016, NSW has seen an increase of around 300,000 people who were born overseas, many of whom will be unfamiliar with services available in their new homeland.

    “My father and grandparents arrived from Italy in 1959 and through broken English and broken Italian, made a home and a life for our family to thrive. I know that having services and programs that were accessible would have made a significant difference to them. We hope this Playbook gives you the confidence to try new and more meaningful approaches to communicate with multicultural audiences.”

    The Playbook can be download from Multicultural NSW.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    multicultural nsw

    Latest News

    Principals Rebrands AAM Investment Group, Wins Design Award
    • Marketing

    Principals Rebrands AAM Investment Group, Wins Design Award

    Branding design agency Principals has refreshed the brand for AAM Investment Group (AAM) with the work recognised by the Better Future Sydney Design Awards. AAM identifies, investigates, funds and acquires high-quality investment assets for long-term investment. Through its funds, AAM has more than $1bn invested in beef cattle, lamb and wool sheep, cropping, poultry, and […]

    Green Friday Calls On Brands To Join Buy Better Week
    • Media

    Green Friday Calls On Brands To Join Buy Better Week

    Green Friday – the movement on a mission to turn the internet green – is set to launch its Buy Better week for the third year running, with a singular mission: to pave the way to a greener future by empowering consumers with sustainable choices. Under the helm of new CEO, retail veteran Melissa Drennan, […]

    Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager
    • Technology

    Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager

    eCommerce retention marketing platform Yotpo has appointed Adam Ioakim as general manager for APAC. Adam has spent the past 15 years scaling global organisations in APAC and brings a wealth of experience leading marketing technology platforms, most recently at Klaviyo, a global technology company providing marketing automation solutions, where he held the role of vice […]

    Controversial Columnist Joe Aston Quits The AFR
    • Media

    Controversial Columnist Joe Aston Quits The AFR

    Controversial columnist Joe Aston has announced his decision to depart The Australian Financial Review after an extraordinary 12 years in which he turned the masthead’s Rear Window into one of the nation’s most riveting daily column, and among its most compelling journalism. Editor-in-chief of The Australian Financial Review, Michael Stutchbury said, “Joe is leaving at […]

    Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo
    • Marketing

    Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo

    This World Smile Day, Colgate is celebrating all smiles by adapting its iconic logo to represent the many different and beautiful smiles that surround us daily. The inaugural study, conducted by research company Pureprofile in August – September 2023, surveyed more than 4,000 individuals aged 16 to 55 years old across eight Asia-Pacific markets namely […]

    Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards
    • Marketing

    Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards

    The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs) powered by iHeart, has announced its all-star finalist lineup for 2023 ahead of its award ceremony taking place on Tuesday 21st November, at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour. Reality TV and social media personalities, Matty J & Ash Wicks, are set to host this year’s award ceremony – the duo also […]

    Aussies To Spend More In Q4, But Spending Will Be Conscious
    • Marketing

    Aussies To Spend More In Q4, But Spending Will Be Conscious

    Despite the well-publicised economic headwinds, The Trade Desk has good news for brands and marketers: research shows nearly a third (32 per cent) of Aussies are set to spend more in the Q4 sales period. However, while consumers are ready to spend, they will be adopting a ‘conscious consumerism’ mindset, The Trade Desk said. This […]