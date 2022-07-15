MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need.

The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen test while his many emotional responses interact with each other on the tabletop. Feelings like worried, aloof, empathetic, impatient, emotional, optimistic, careful and confident all interact with one another until the final outcome of the RAT test is realised.

Rebecca Cadd, marketing director, MSD said: “We wanted to raise awareness about the treatment options for COVID and give people newfound confidence to ask their GP about medicines now available.”

Zeina Khodr (pictured), managing director at Paper + Spark, said: “The ‘Plan for COVID’ campaign breaks pharma category norms and evolves the narrative, changing the way we think and talk about COVID.”

“We’re all suffering from serious COVID messaging fatigue, so how do you cut through and let people know there are now medicines available? With over 78% of Australians unaware that anti-viral medicines exist, we take the risk of Covid complications seriously but make the complex topic easy to understand by playfully exploring the emotions we all experience while waiting for test results.”

The key message of the campaign is to ask your doctor for advice as COVID medicines are now available. The consumer campaign is integrated with a solid HCP campaign supported by PR.

Carl Sorheim, director of Guilty, added: “We all experience so many of these feelings while waiting for our RAT test results, and this campaign taps into all of them, offering a little something for everyone.”

The fully integrated campaign launched in June across paid TV, owned and earned social, OOH, radio, digital, GP waiting rooms, PR and rounded out with a HCP campaign targeting doctors.

Credits:

Strategic and creative agency – Consumer and Health Care Professional – Paper + Spark

Media – Initiative

Production – Guilty

Client: MSD Australia

Please login with linkedin to comment

Guilty msd paper + spark

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]