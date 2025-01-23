MSC Cruises Taps Drew Barrymore & Orlando Bloom For Big Game Commercial

MSC Cruises, the world’s third-largest cruise line, has announced that Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom will be starring in the brand’s first-ever Big Game commercial.

The 60-second ad will highlight MSC Cruises’ signature blend of European style and American comfort while showcasing its upcoming flagship, MSC World America.

Barrymore and Bloom are joining forces with MSC Cruises to launch the family-owned company’s first national advertising campaign as part of its ongoing North American expansion. Viewers will see the two acclaimed actors taking a holiday aboard MSC World America.

“I am so proud to work with MSC Cruises, which is a company that makes it possible for people and families to get to see the world,” shared Barrymore. “They take care of all the planning and make it beautiful and joyful! They are also helping to create incredible memories to last a lifetime. I’m so excited to partner with MSC Cruises on this most meaningful endeavour!”

In the teaser, Barrymore and Bloom have commandeered the piano in the MSC Yacht Club’s Top Sail Lounge, which is an exclusive area available to guests travelling in MSC Cruises’ luxury ship-within-a-ship offering. Bloom offers his critique as Barrymore belts out her best rendition of “Holiday,” which is also the new campaign’s musical signature.

“This is my first Big Game commercial, and I’m flattered to partner with such a prestigious brand,” said Orlando Bloom, actor. “MSC World America is full of European style and is perfectly designed for immersive and enriching experiences at sea. I’m excited to share this elegant new ship on America’s biggest stage and I’m sure MSC World America will wow holidaymakers of all types—Americans and Europeans alike.”

The ad was produced by award-winning creative agency, Highdive, and is designed to highlight what sets the brand apart from other cruise options.

“The fun dynamic between Drew and Orlando in our Big Game commercial is a great representation of MSC World America—which combines European design and authentic experiences with everything Americans have come to expect from a cruise—to offer an unmatched holiday,” noted Suzanne Salas, EVP, marketing, eCommerce & sales, MSC Cruises USA. “We want to give America a glimpse of all the unique features our new ship has to offer, through Drew and Orlando’s eyes of course.”

The new campaign kicks off an exciting year for MSC Cruises in the U.S. MSC World America will be the brand’s largest ship to serve the North American market, ushering in a new world of cruising when she sets sail from Port Miami on April 12, 2025. The ship will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, all of which will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—a private island destination in The Bahamas with several miles of white sand beaches, turquoise waters and a range of activity and amenity enhancements on the way.

MSC World America will launch from the line’s new terminal at Port Miami on April 9, which will be the largest cruise terminal in the world. Later in the year, the line will begin offering cruises from Galveston, Texas for the first time, followed by the addition of cruises to Alaska in the summer of 2026. A long-established market leader in Europe, the company offers an unmatched portfolio of global itineraries full of immersive experiences that stretch far beyond the Caribbean.