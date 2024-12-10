Mosh Launches ‘Get It Up’ Campaign To Destigmatise Erectile Dysfunction

Men’s online health platform Mosh has launched “Get It Up,” an out-of-home and media campaign aimed at destigmatising erectile dysfunction (ED).

ED is one of the most under-reported and underrepresented ailments affecting men of all ages. It is estimated that up to 150 million men worldwide suffer from ED and this figure is likely to double by the year 2025.

“Less than 30 per cent of men in Australia will discuss this issue with a doctor – ever. There are certain things you’ll never get up. An erection shouldn’t be one of them,” Dr Ash Bowden, Mosh consulting GP said.

The campaign targets delayed construction work across the Sydney and Melbourne CBD, from the Fish Markets redevelopment to Nielsen Park’s famously dragged-out sea wall and the long-awaited Bankstown Central line to help normalise what can often be a shame-inducing subject.

“Whether it’s sitting in the carpark that is the Westgate Freeway or being let down by the Beaches Link that never happened, there’s nothing a Sydneysider or Melbournite contends with more than a city full of stuff that takes forever to get up (or doesn’t happen fast enough). That’s never a problem you’ll have with Mosh, where getting men access to health practitioners quickly and effectively is a fundamental part of what we do,” Alexandra Aguirre, Mosh’s senior marketing manager added.

In addition to OOH and mobile billboards, the campaign will extend to an in-house content series with Dr Bowden, addressing some of the weirdest misconceptions about ED on Reddit and beyond, and a targeted Betoota Advocate partnership.

“We’re really excited to bring this work to market. This is such an important issue that often gets swept under the rug, so bringing our trademark humour to the category is something we hope can positively impact men and their chances of taking action,” David Narunsky, co-founder of Mosh added.

Credits:

Chief Marketing Officer: Nick Holden

Senior Marketing Manager: Alexandra Aguirre

Creative Director: Jonathan Seidler

Art Director: Eamon Hayward

Copywriter: Yarno Rohling, Jonathan Seidler

Design: Teri-Kate Osinga

Content: Olivia Whiting

Media agency: Fourteen10