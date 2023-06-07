Monkeys, Special Both Shortlisted For Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, TBWA And Leos Sydney Get Glass, Innovation

David Hovenden
Two of Australia and New Zealand’s most prominent creative agencies have been shortlisted for the prestigious Titanium Lions. Their work represents two of only seventeen pieces the world over to make the list.

The Monkeys got the nod for its work “The First Digital Nation”, a powerful campaign for the tiny Pacific nation of Tuvalu.

Monkeys and Accenture Interactive CEO Mark Green told B&T exclusively: “It’s great to see Australia represented across Titanium, Innovation and Glass Lions. We are especially excited to see two shortlists for Titanium and Innovation Lions. Tara now has the enviable task of presenting to some the best and brightest talent in our industry. We can’t wait for the festival to begin!”

Meanwhile, Special found itself on the prestigious list for its work “The Last Performance” for life insurance brand Partners Life.

Tony Bradbourne, Founder of Special, told B&T: “To be one of only 17 pieces of work from around the world to be shortlisted for a Cannes Titanium Lion this year is a massive moment of pride for the whole team. We now have to present live to a packed theatre, and a panel of some of the world’s most impressive marketing experts. So we’re looking forward to seeing if we can do the Southern Hemisphere proud!”

Celebrating provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward, The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions were this year renamed to include Dan Wieden’s name in memorium to the creative great.

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing creativity. Entries will need to break new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.

Even if both pieces of work progress no further in this highly competitive category, it bodes well for both agencies to take home a shopping trolley full of other Lions.

Interestingly, the Titanium jury is headed up by the The Monkeys ultimate boss David Droga.

The Monkeys have also been shortlisted in the Innovation Lions category for the same piece of work “The First Digital Nation“. They’re joined on that short list by Leo Burnett Sydney’s work for Suncorp insurance “Resilience Road”.

The Innovation Lions celebrate ground-breaking innovation, technology and problem solving. Standalone technological solutions including tools, products, models, platforms and other forms of adtech are also recognised, as well as creative campaigns utilising new technology.

Suncorp’s CMO Mim Haysom told B&T: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for an innovation lion for our Suncorp work for the second year in a row. Resilience Road was a natural next step for us following the success of One house, and enabled us to continue on our mission to make QLD more resilient by taking our innovation learnings developed through our prototype into real world action.

“We wanted to show that you can make a big difference to your existing homes resilience with some fairly simple modifications. It’s great to have the project recognised for innovation, and to celebrate a brand that consistently innovates to bring its purpose to life and deliver better outcomes for customers.”

Last but not least, TBWA Sydney have been short listed in the Glass Lion category, the Lion for Change, for its stunning work “Classify Consent”.

TBWA Sydney’s long serving CEO Paul Bradbury told B&T: “It’s great to see Classify Consent being recognised for its potential to make a global impact and create positive change.”

The Lion for Change celebrates culture-shifting creativity. The Glass Lion recognises work that implicitly or explicitly addresses issues of gender inequality or prejudice, through the conscious representation of gender in advertising. Entries need to demonstrate ideas intended to change the world; work which sets out to positively impact ingrained gender inequality, imbalance or injustice, and should illustrate how the work tackles, highlights or redresses issues of gender representation.

B&T will be once again on the ground in Cannes so stay tuned for all the latest triumphs and tragedies as the rose pours and the fromage melts.

