Monday TV Ratings: “I’ve been profoundly hurt” – SAS Australia Star Craig McLachlan Speaks Out On Assault Trial

SAS Australia returned to screens on Channel Seven last night, and there was one contestant that everyone was watching.

Former Neighbors actor Craig McLachlan spoke candidly last night about being charged with seven counts of indecent assault and six of common law assault against four women whilst he was starring in a stage production of The Rocky Horror Show back in 2019.

McLachlan always denied the allegations and was later cleared of all charges, before reportedly receiving a $500,000 payout from Victoria police.

Speaking in the first episode of this series, which premiered on Seven last night, McLachlan revealed he is still hurt and angry about the incident and avoids large crowds as a result.

“I suffer extreme social anxiety. I find it very difficult to trust situations where there are a lot of people, especially women”.

“I’m more anxious about being in a new group of people than I am about climbing up the side of a mountain,” he said.

“I’ve been profoundly hurt, so there’s always going to be some residual anger,” he added when host Ant Middleton acknowledged his anger.

A total of 464,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the show tonight, putting it just outside of the top ten most-watched shows.

Nine’s The Block was the most-watched entertainment show of last night with 757,000 metro viewers watching.

Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? was the second most-watched entertainment show with 546,000 metro viewers watching.

A total of 520,000 metro viewers watched Australian Story on ABC.

Overall, Nine won the night with 30.3 per cent of views. It was followed by Seven with 26.8 per cent of views, Network 10 with 17.9 per cent of views, the ABC with 18.5 per cent of views and SBS with 6.6 per cent of views.

