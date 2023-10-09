Sunday TV Ratings: Bathurst Race Ratings Drop 400,000 Year-On-Year

Sofia Geraghty
For supercar fans, Bathurst is THE event of the year. However, despite the event’s popularity, there was a notable drop in ratings this year compared to last year.

Last year as many as 1,060,000 people watched the race, which was up on the previous year and defied a general post-lockdown drop in televised sport.

This year, however, 602,000 metro viewers watched the race, also down in 2021 when 816,000 people watched the race.

It did not stop Seven from winning the rankings, however. Last night Seven had an audience share of 36.4 per cent,  followed by Nine with 28.7 per cent, the ABC with 15.1 per cent, Network 10 with 11.9 per cent and SBS with 7.8 per cent.

Today Seven declared it had won the TV ratings for 2023. 

It was helped by the grand final of blind singing show The Voice for which 783,000 metro viewers tuned in to watch the result.

Meanwhile 365,000 metro viewers watched Death In Paradise on the ABC, a total of 291,000 watched Born To Kill on Seven and 281,000 watched India beat Australia in the ICC Men’s World Cup.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.7%36.4%11.9%15.1%7.8%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network944,000
2THE VOICE – GRAND FINALE WINNER ANNOUNCEDSeven Network783,000
3THE VOICE – GRAND FINALESeven Network740,000
4NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network710,000
5SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP: BATHURST 1000 RACESeven Network602,000
6ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV560,000
77NEWS SPOTLIGHTSeven Network396,000
8DEATH IN PARADISE RPTABC TV356,000
9BORN TO KILL?Seven Network291,000
10ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -IND V AUS -S1Nine Network281,000



Bathurst TV Ratings

