Sunday TV Ratings: Bathurst Race Ratings Drop 400,000 Year-On-Year

For supercar fans, Bathurst is THE event of the year. However, despite the event’s popularity, there was a notable drop in ratings this year compared to last year.

Last year as many as 1,060,000 people watched the race, which was up on the previous year and defied a general post-lockdown drop in televised sport.

This year, however, 602,000 metro viewers watched the race, also down in 2021 when 816,000 people watched the race.

It did not stop Seven from winning the rankings, however. Last night Seven had an audience share of 36.4 per cent, followed by Nine with 28.7 per cent, the ABC with 15.1 per cent, Network 10 with 11.9 per cent and SBS with 7.8 per cent.

Today Seven declared it had won the TV ratings for 2023.

It was helped by the grand final of blind singing show The Voice for which 783,000 metro viewers tuned in to watch the result.

Meanwhile 365,000 metro viewers watched Death In Paradise on the ABC, a total of 291,000 watched Born To Kill on Seven and 281,000 watched India beat Australia in the ICC Men’s World Cup.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.7% 36.4% 11.9% 15.1% 7.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 944,000 2 THE VOICE – GRAND FINALE WINNER ANNOUNCED Seven Network 783,000 3 THE VOICE – GRAND FINALE Seven Network 740,000 4 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 710,000 5 SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP: BATHURST 1000 RACE Seven Network 602,000 6 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 560,000 7 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 396,000 8 DEATH IN PARADISE RPT ABC TV 356,000 9 BORN TO KILL? Seven Network 291,000 10 ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -IND V AUS -S1 Nine Network 281,000