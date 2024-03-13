Monday.com Expands APJ Team With Two Senior Appointments

monday.com has announced the expansion of its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) team, welcoming Diana Terry (right) as head of solution engineering and promoting Elian Priel (left) to customer success lead in the region.

Terry and Priel join as monday.com’s Australian workforce continues to expand, with nearly 100 employees between its Melbourne office and regional headquarters in Sydney. The company currently has over 18,000 customers in ANZ, with Terry and Priel playing large roles in further growing its regional footprint.

With over 15 years of experience leading solutions engineering teams, Terry has an extensive track record of delivering strong results in a competitive market across APJ, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. As Head of Solution Engineering, she will play an integral role in leading monday.com’s local sales process to further drive business growth and customer success. Terry was previously Vice President of Australian Solution Engineering at Salesforce, where she led a team of 140 individuals and was responsible for driving the adoption of the company’s product suite across its customer base in that region.

“I’m thrilled to join monday.com given the company’s impressive history in building dynamic, intuitive solutions that reimagine work, productivity, and collaboration,” said Terry. “I look forward to bringing my expertise to build on the team’s solutions engineering capabilities and best support monday.com’s over 225,000 customers”.

Over her three-year tenure at monday.com, Priel led the Scale Customer Success team across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, where she implemented strategies, practices, and processes to guide customer success protocols. In her new role as customer success lead, Priel will focus on managing team development and performance and will also work closely with the consulting and partnerships teams to identify regional growth and value opportunities.

“Over the last three years, I’ve focused on building customer success strategies and practices to amplify our customer engagement,” said Priel. I’m excited to join the team in Sydney to apply these insights and continue elevating our regional customer experience. I look forward to continuing to ensure that monday.com’s customers have the best positive experience with our products and services and get the highest value out of them”.

“Building strong sales teams, empowering our local partner ecosystem, and facilitating long-term customer engagement is paramount to monday.com’s ongoing regional success,” said Dean Swan, regional vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan. “Diana and Elian bring a wealth of knowledge and industry experience to our APJ team and will play a critical role in scaling the business alongside our growing product suite”.

As monday.com continues to expand in the APJ region, the company is currently hiring for open roles across the Consulting, Customer Success, Customer Experience, and Partnerships teams.