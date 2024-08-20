Modibodi’s Latest Campaign From Fabric\TBWA Puts Period Swimwear To The Test In Shark-Filled Waters

Modibodi has partnered with Fabric\TBWA to prove the product’s efficacy and dispel menstruation myths about swimming during your period. The campaign is part of the new brand platform, “Fear Not”.

Wearing only a Modibodi swimsuit, freediver and marine biologist Brinkley Davies put the leak-proof period swimwear to the ultimate test by swimming with 5-metre tiger sharks, while on her cycle.

The campaign was launched, after a survey revealed that nearly 1.5 million menstruators believe that you can’t swim on your period, with one of the biggest barriers to trying period swimwear being the fear of sharks detecting blood.

“Modibodi period swimwear is an incredible innovation, yet age-old myths and misconceptions can prevent people from trying it. A staggering 45 per cent of women and menstruators fear swimming on their period, and sharks constantly enter the chat on our social channels. This campaign aims to draw attention to our anti-leak technology in an attention-grabbing way and inspire people to engage in their everyday activities, no matter the time of the month,” said Justine Cusack, Modibodi’s marketing director.

“There are so many myths surrounding menstruation and what you should and shouldn’t do… Including swimming! The swimwear fits flawlessly and allows you to jump in the water whenever you feel like it, regardless of the time of the month,” said marine biologist and freediver Brinkley Davies.

“This simple act is a disruptive product demonstration, a statement of empowerment, and a great articulation of the new brand platform ‘Fear Not’. Obviously, not everyone wants to swim with sharks but it’s a testament to the quality of the product and its efficacy. Partnering with director, Kyra Bartley at FINCH, the centrepiece of the campaign documents the dive and captures our diver, Brinkley Davies’ fearless spirit and Modibodi’s stylish leak-proof swimwear,” said Keenan Motto, creative partner and co-founder, Fabric.

Launched across social channels during ‘Shark Week’, the campaign aims to generate conversation to break down myths and fears surrounding menstruation, replacing them with an empowering message.

The campaign is featured online and in socials in Australia and the UK.

Credits:

Client: Modibodi

Creative agency: Fabric – Part of the TBWA\Sydney Group

PR Agency: Eleven

Production Company: FINCH

Director: Kyra Bartley

Producer – Amy Dymond

DOP: Perrin James

Editing: BOLT