Modibodi Appoints Bread Agency As Global Social Media Partner

Global absorbent apparel brand Modibodi, has appointed Bread Agency to its global social media account.

Working closely with the Modibodi marketing and social media teams, Bread will help evolve Modibodi’s social presence across Australia, New Zealand, UK, France, and Germany.

Designed to look and feel just like your favourite underwear but featuring in-built leak-proof protection thanks to the brand’s scientifically proven technology; Modibodi has driven innovation in the leak-proof apparel category since 2013, with a product range including: underwear, swimwear and activewear.

“As category leaders and innovators, Modibodi has redefined period underwear and leakproof apparel, creating a business built on trust and authenticity. As a brand we are continually looking to innovate and always push the boundaries when it comes to our marketing and communications,” said Modibodi executive director, Kerry Cusack.

“Social media plays a key role in telling our story and bringing new audiences into the fold, which is why we are excited to work with Bread to build on what we’ve done and create bold new work with impact going forward. Bread Agency will play an important role in elevating our brand globally”.

Bread Agency’s remit will cover social strategy, content creation and influencer marketing through always-on and campaign work.

“Modibodi has been changing underwear and period conversations for more than 10 years and we’re excited to partner with them to craft social stories that extend the conversation globally. It’s a brand that’s bold at the core and we can’t wait to bring that to life across their social platforms,” said Bread co-founder, Mary Proulx.