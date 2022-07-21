Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Get Extreme In Quirky New Campaign Via Connecting Plots

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched a new campaign with Connecting Plots under its brand positioning ‘The Experts in Air’.

The campaign, directed by Tony Rogers from Guilty, puts a playful spin on the simple thought that to truly understand air, MHIAA technicians take air exploration to the extreme to keep customers truly satisfied, they continually explore the air, in ways that go above and beyond pure engineering and science.

“Air conditioning isn’t a particularly exciting purchase for anyone and the way the category advertises is formulaic and incredibly rational,” said Dave Jansen, co-founder & creative partner at Connecting Plots.

“Hopefully, this gives people something different to think about so that when the day comes to purchase A/C, we’re the brand they think of,”  he added.

MHIAA, executive marketing manager, Jenny Perello.“This work continues our journey of pushing MHIAA to be more distinct in a category of sameness. The Experts in Air platform has already delivered strong growth for the business with a significant increase in sales YTD.”

The campaign launched on Sunday, 17 July, across TV, online, social, print and POS, working alongside media agency Speed.

