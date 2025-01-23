Missing Perspectives Launches ‘Momentum’: A Fresh New Sports Series For Women

Missing Perspectives and MECCA M-POWER have announced the launch of Momentum, a new video and podcast series designed to spark fresh conversations around women’s sport, fitness, and health. Momentum is aimed specifically at a Gen Z and millennial audience who have previously been underrepresented in these conversations.

Hosted by Kat Sasso, a leading sports creator and influencer, Momentum will provide a platform for young women to engage with sports content in an entirely new way—by young women, for young women. The series is sponsored by MECCA M-POWER – MECCA’s movement for advancing gender equality.

In addition to exploring the latest news and developments in women’s sports, this innovative series will address the diverse interests of its target audience—combining discussions on athletics, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in a way that reflects the multi-dimensional lives of young women.

The first season of Momentum features conversations with guests ranging from the co-founder and President of Angel City FC Julie Uhrman, Olympic boxer Tina Rahimi, Captain of the Afghanistan women’s soccer team Fatima Yousufi, to leading Formula 1 content creator Amy Pejkovic and Olympic skateboarder Ruby Trew.

Through interviews with both established and up-and-coming female athletes, as well as experts in fitness, wellness, and culture, Momentum seeks to create a space where sport is no longer siloed from other aspects of young women’s lives.

“This isn’t just about sports. It’s about empowering young women to see their diverse interests reflected in the content they consume,” said Sasso. “Whether you’re a budding athlete, a fashion enthusiast, or someone passionate about health and wellness, Momentum is for you. We want to make sport feel accessible and relevant, breaking down traditional boundaries between fitness, style, and culture.”

Breaking the Mould in Sports Media

Momentum aims to disrupt the sports media space by offering content that resonates with the next generation of sports fans—those who are often underrepresented in traditional sports broadcasting.

“Study after study has found that women’s sports coverage continues to take the backseat. Change Our Game found that only 15% of all sports news stories were focussed on women’s sport, compared to 81% focused on men’s sport. This is further alienating the young female audience, who are seeking sports content but feel sidelined by legacy sports media,” said Missing Perspectives founder Phoebe Saintilan-Stocks.

The series is set to bridge the gap between sports and lifestyle content, ensuring young women can engage with the topics that matter most to them. From fitness trends and beauty tips to the latest in women’s sports, Momentum promises a bold new voice in the media landscape.

The series will be available across multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and social media, making it accessible to a wide audience wherever they consume their content.

Momentum is produced by Lavender Baj, a Logie Award-winning producer known for her innovative work in sports and entertainment. With Missing Perspectives currently reaching over 2 million people monthly, the show is set to amplify the voices of young women in the sports world and beyond.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Kat and Lavender on this groundbreaking project,” said Missing Perspectives founder Phoebe Saintilan-Stocks. “Momentum is a chance to disrupt the conversation, ensuring that the stories of young women—athletes and fans alike—are front and centre.”