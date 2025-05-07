Missing Perspectives & Bumble Team Up For New Series ‘Leave It On The Table’

Media startup Missing Perspectives, has teamed up with celebrated author and cook Charlotte Ree to launch a bold new social-first series, ‘Leave It On The Table’. Dating app Bumble has joined as launch partner for the first series.

Rolling out across Missing Perspectives’ social media channels over the next two months, the series brings together dynamic groups of women around Charlotte Ree’s dinner table for honest conversations about current affairs, culture, and the issues shaping our world.

The first two episodes made in partnership with Bumble have already gone live – featuring Clare Stephens, Prabha Nandagopal, Phoebe Mcilwraith, Kriti Gupta, Soaliha Iqbal, and Aminata Conteh-Biger.

“We wanted to create something that felt intimate, immediate, and real – something that speaks to where the conversation is headed and who’s having it,” said Phoebe Saintilan-Stocks, Missing Perspectives founder. “These dinner parties are about more than food – they’re about connection, candour, and cutting through the noise. Bumble was the perfect partner to join us for the first round of episodes.”

The new Bumble series explores the importance of shared political beliefs in both platonic and romantic relationships, and how we can ensure women’s online safety.

Research conducted by Bumble found that 80 per cent of Australian women share their date details with someone they trust before meeting up.

The format is designed for digital consumption, with bite-sized reels and videos shared across platforms to spark engagement and drive meaningful conversations. In April alone, Missing Perspectives reached over 8.2 million people via social media, highlighting the platform’s growing influence.

“In a world starved of connection, sharing food invites vulnerability, and vulnerability invites truth,” said Ree. “It’s around the table, in the warmth of community and courageous conversation, that change begins to simmer.”

Missing Perspectives has plans to scale the Leave It On The Table series and expand its reach even further.

“We’re not just telling stories – we’re building a table where more voices can be heard,” said Saintilan-Stocks. “Leave It On The Table represents the next evolution in content: smart, social, and deeply human.”