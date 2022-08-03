MiQ Leaders Talk Cookie-less Future In Upcoming Conference

MiQ APAC CEO Jason Scott (pictured) and MiQ Solutions Consultant Belinda Cooper will address the ‘Big Picture Programmatic Future’ in a keynote address at the upcoming AdTECH:OOH Conference in Sydney on August 17.

The AdTECH:OOH Conference returns to Sydney for the fourth consecutive year, as a key stop in the global event series, which includes London, Amsterdam, Miami, Toronto, New York, and Singapore.

The conference series brings together leading thinkers locally, regionally, and globally at each event, to further the collective progression towards the connected out-of-home future.

Scott and Cooper will share their thoughts on “The Big Picture Programmatic Future: Cookies are [almost] dead – can DOOH take the biscuit?” Their presentation will delve into the importance of measurement, creative solutions and including DOOH as part of your screen strategy.

Despite the cookie surviving another year, cookieless solutions are on the rise across the various digital mediums. MIQ believes that digital out of home is well positioned as a key solution to this if they lean in and will discuss the landscape shift and how out-of-home can become a part of the screen strategy.

MiQ has been a leader in programmatic for 12 years and will share predictions for the OOH industry as pDOOH is set to take a bigger slice of media budgets. The pair will talk through the cookieless future and share how suppliers can embrace this opportunity for success.

Scott’s background spans two decades in the industry both locally and internationally. He joined MiQ in 2019 as the CEO of ANZ. He previously was general manager for Microsoft Advertising Asia, responsible for growing revenue and market share in the Asia region including greater China, India, and Japan. During his time as MiQ’s ANZ CEO, Scott has successfully expanded the company’s ANZ operations, growing revenue by more than 400% and launching new offices in Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide and due to his successful leadership and growth he was promoted to the APAC CEO.

Cooper has more than 15 years’ experience in the planning, buying and measurement of OOH at agencies in AU and NZ. In her previous role she created automated reporting which connected offline and online channels for a range of GroupM clients. She has recently joined the IAB DOOH working group and has a passion for improving the pDOOH product not just at MiQ but across the industry.

Scott said: “It’s great to see the digitisation of the out of home industry allowing it to take its rightful place in the programmatic future. The key strengths of digital, married with the scale and ubiquity of outdoor, creates a gangster cocktail of opportunities for marketers.”

The Sydney AdTECH:OOH event is produced by the Ministry of New Media and curated and chaired by Joe Copley, Seedooh’s chief revenue officer. This year, the conference is presented in association with the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) for the first time.

“I’m really pleased that Jason and Belinda are joining us to kick off the event this year,” Copley said. “Their perspective on data-led DOOH, as a key piece of a marketer’s toolkit in a world without cookies – will help set up an afternoon of future focussed discussion and debate. It is a live event, where networking and audience participation is actively encouraged. We’ll also be hearing from experts in the fields of audience measurement, programmatic DOOH and creative innovation.”