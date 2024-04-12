MIQ Expands TV Intelligence Solution To Australia

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Global programmatic media partner MiQ has expanded access to its proprietary TV Intelligence platform to Australia.

Lead image: Jason Scott, APAC CEO, MiQ.

the platform is designed to solve the TV industry’s biggest challenges to date: fragmentation across audience viewing, data, and measurement.

“With streaming services and consumers leaning into ad-funded models, this has created new opportunities for marketers,” said Jason Scott, APAC CEO at MiQ. “But with more than 69 per cent audience overlap across top streaming apps, it’s no wonder brands are struggling to effectively reach their target audiences. MiQ Advanced TV solution, powered by TV Intelligence, solves the TV industry’s biggest challenge of fragmentation across audience viewing, data, and measurement.”

MiQ TV Intelligence is the industry’s most robust cross-channel analytics solution, leveraging viewership insights from automatic-content recognition (ACR), set-top-box (STB) technology, and regional TV currencies across 11 diverse global data partnerships covering CTV, Linear TV, and YouTube. Combined, MiQ analyses over six trillion TV viewership and content consumption signals per month across a deterministic data footprint of over 90 million TV sets worldwide. It then combines this data with consumer, behavioural, and purchase data to enable marketers to reach more than 500 million global CTV households.

Armed with MiQ TV Intelligence, advertisers can drive incremental reach, discover new audiences, and develop competitive conquesting strategies via a holistic view of TV consumption.

“MiQ TV Intelligence is the only global analytics platform that gives marketers a complete view of their investment across streaming, linear, and YouTube,” said Gurman Hundal, global CEO and co-founder of MiQ. “We’re excited to expand these capabilities across key markets, provide actionable insights that give marketers the confidence to run efficient campaigns across all forms of premium video, power stronger performance outcomes from a single platform, and further cement our position as the premier partner for Advanced TV.”

TV Intelligence is also now available in the US, UK and Canada with more markets to follow this year.




