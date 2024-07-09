Mint Refreshes Brand After 15 Years

Mint has revealed its fresh new brand look. The production company has been around for over 15 years, and it was time for a facelift.

“Our refreshed visual and verbal identity reflects our core values of creativity, craft, relationships, people and reliability, which we have lived and breathed for over 15 years. We feel that this comes at a pivotal time, where we see massive technological disruption combined with a relentless pursuit of blockbuster quality at ever-increasing efficiency,” said Andrew Seaton, co-founder and director.

“The current creative landscape is evolving at an incredibly rapid pace, from daily advances in AI to the constantly evolving digital habits of audiences. As a team of filmmakers fuelled by collaboration and innovation, we see this as yet another great opportunity to work together with our creative partners to tell stories in new and exciting ways. That’s what this rebrand means to Mint. We want our creative partners to know that we’re not just used to disruption – we thrive on it. Our sweet spot is collaborating with other great creatives to bring exceptional and diverse ideas to life, no matter the creative or logistical obstacles involved. We love the challenge and we’re here for the long haul,” added Matt Samperi, co-founder and DOP.

Partnering with design firm Christopher Doyle & Co., Mint had a simple brief – redefine the brand with maturity, sophistication and fun.

“The new design with its clean lines, negative space and bold type feels contemporary and refined. The blocky, almost pixel-like shapes that make up the wordmark speak to the digital world we as filmmakers find ourselves in,” continued Samperi.

The new brand identity comes at a time where the company wanted to reflect on how it has grown.

“Having been around since 2008, a lot of people have known Matt and myself since we were fresh faced filmmakers hungry to create awesome work. Today we have a growing roster of directors, in-house post suites and have worked on global, award-winning campaigns. We’ve always been at the forefront of using the latest tech to bring ideas to life when it comes to filmmaking. From innovative DSLR tech back in the day to pioneering the use of lightweight motion control rigs in recent years, we’ve always striven to be cutting edge. We wanted a new look to illustrate this and show how far we’ve come,” concluded Seaton.