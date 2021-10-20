Mindshare Promotes Paige Wheaton To National Head Of Investment

GroupM media agency Mindshare has promoted Paige Wheaton to the role of national head of investment, charged with developing Mindshare’s Intentional Investment approach in Australia as part of Good Growth, the global agency vision driven by long-term sustainable growth.

Formerly the Sydney investment director, she takes on the newly created role to lead the agency’s trading and investment strategy across all Mindshare’s Australian offices. She is responsible for investment product development and innovation, as well as shaping the team and inspiring the next generation of investment talent within Mindshare.

Mindshare Australasia CEO Katie Rigg-Smith, said: “It’s always a pleasure to recognise our talented people, and empower them to challenge themselves with their next step of their career with Mindshare. Paige has an exceptional talent for investment. Whether it is working with our clients, internal teams or developing our relationships with media vendor partners, she does it all with poise and purpose. Investment is the lifeblood of any agency, and Paige is working to ensure that our Intentional Investment approach brings both the best value and highest ethical considerations that will deliver sustainable growth for clients.”

Wheaton is also part of GroupM’s global GroupMNetZero Committee, which is part of the Responsible Investment Framework to drive Brand Safety, Data Ethics, DE&I, Responsible Journalism and Sustainability, through Investment & Partnerships.

Wheaton added: “Mindshare is a highly creative and strategic media agency, and a strong, ethical and responsible investment strategy underpins everything we do. I love what I do, and I’m passionate about making an impact. The most exciting thing is finding the opportunity for what we do, to actually do good, and help clients do good. We’re having conversations that transcend media and marketing, creating more meaningful relationships that help our clients achieve goals that align with their values. I’m over the moon to have the opportunity to develop Mindshare’s Intentional Investment proposition and work closely with our partners and GroupM to deliver best in class responsible investment products and strategies for our clients.”

Wheaton is part of the Mindshare leadership team and will continue to report directly to CEO Katie Rigg-Smith and work closely with the GroupM Investment community led by Chief Investment Officer Seb Rennie.

Wheaton began her career with GroupM sister agency MediaCom and after spending time at several Australian independent media agencies returned to GroupM.