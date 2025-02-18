Mindshare Promotes Nik Doble To Chief Investment Officer

Mindshare has promoted Nik Doble to chief investment officer after a string of recent new business success.

Doble joined the business 18 months ago from OMD s national head of investment and has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry

In his new role as CIO, Doble will be responsible for overseeing the investment teams across Sydney and Melbourne, working with GroupM chief investment officer Melissa Hey to oversee a client portfolio including Unilever, Foxtel, NAB and Nike.

In 2024, Mindshare was a star performer for new business billings, bolstered by wins including Nova and Footlocker. This year it is handling media for the Australian Labor Party during its election campaign.

“Nik’s contributions are already driving value and outcomes for clients alongside strong strategic partnerships with publishers,” GroupM Australia & New Zealand CIO Melissa Hey said.

“He brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking, client-focussed mindset to this new role as CIO. Nik’s ability to approach challenges with fresh perspectives and lead with purpose will undoubtedly drive Mindshare to new heights.”

Mindshare Australia CEO Maria Grivas said Doble, “has consistently shown us exactly what he does best – from driving strategic investment partnerships to further enhancing our Good Growth proposition.”

Doble added: “I am honoured and excited to step into the role of chief investment officer at Mindshare. It’s been a privilege to work alongside so many incredible individuals and teams over the past 18 months expanding our partnerships in market and tackling the tensions faced by marketers.”