Mindshare Launches Its Open House Event The Good Growth Philosophy

Mindshare Australia opened its doors to media partners in Sydney and Melbourne to share its Good Growth philosophy – and bring it to life across its portfolio of clients.

Audiences are demanding greater authenticity and transparency from the brands they choose. They want more convenience, with everything available at the swipe of a thumb. And they demand more action, from social justice to sustainability. Good Growth is the lens Mindshare uses to solve these tensions for marketers.

Welcoming 400 media partners to the events, Mindshare CEO Maria Grivas and state managing directors Christian Solomon (Melbourne) and Kate O’Ryan-Roeder (Sydney) presented the agency’s vision alongside a panel of clients including Ikea, Tourism New Zealand, Kimberly Clarke, NAB, Ford and Sodastream, and the agency’s investment, strategy and planning specialists.

The event also included experiential activations from client brands including Ford who brought their Everest, Wheels Car of the Year, to the event, SodaStream who hosted a mocktail experience, NAB who created fierce competition amongst media with their AFL Aus Kick clinic, University of Melbourne who provided a graduation photo booth and General Mills, whose Häagen-Dazs brand was on hand with refreshments and sweet treats.

Sam Turley, Mindshare’s invention lead, presented the agency’s upcoming partnership with the Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF), aligned with UNESCO International Decade of Indigenous Languages. The partnership will help acknowledge and promote the diversity of Indigenous languages as well as raise funds to assist remote Communities to access, create and publish books in languages they speak at home. We also support the ILF to develop and deliver requested learning tools and resources such mentoring, writing and illustrating workshops.

Maria Grivas, CEO of Mindshare Australia New Zealand said: “Good Growth is deliberately designed to generate growth that is good for business, people and the planet. What unifies our clients in today’s climate, is the recognition that aligning their brand’s purpose to consumers’ values, is critical for growth. They can’t be out of step with society and culture. We enable this for our clients every day, ensuring our audience design is not just accuate, but empathetic, with a deliberate focus on media activation that is intentional.

“Open House was our opportunity share this approach with our partners in depth, lift the lid on what Good Growth looks like for different brands, and inspire ways we can partner to better develop the right media solutions to unlock Good Growth together.

“We wanted to go further than talking about it, and really show our partners what Good Growth is. We appreciate each of our clients for generously sharing how they empower the Mindshare team to drive Good Growth for them, and the opportunities that exist for partners to support their ambitions.”