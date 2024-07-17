AdvertisingNewsletter

Mindshare Hires PHD’s Josh McDonnell For Senior Marketing Role

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
2 Min Read

McDonnell will lead marketing and be heavily involved in new business for the GroupM agency.

Mindshare has hired Josh McDonnell, pictured above, as its new marketing and growth director. 

The former AdNews and Mi3 senior journalist has worked at PHD for nearly three years as marketing director under the leadership of Mark Jarrett.

B&T understands that McDonnell’s new role at Mindshare will see him manage marketing and take an active role in new business growth, working with GroupM’s chief growth officer Nathan Young.

A GroupM spokesperson confirmed the move, telling B&T: We’re thrilled to welcome Josh to GroupM. Josh has a great network and great understanding of the agency landscape. His background as a journalist and expertise in comms, new business and marketing make him a real asset to Mindshare and the GroupM team.”

At GroupM, Josh will be reunited with his former AdNews editor Rosie Baker, who is the group communications director of GroupM.

McDonnell joins Mindshare on the back of a strong year for the agency, retaining one its larger clients in NAB, and taking a lead regional role in GroupM’s OpenAI Nestle pitch win.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining GroupM and Mindshare as growth and marketing director. It’s an exciting time for the business and I look forward to being a part of the team and contributing to the continued growth and success of the business. 

“Thank you to Mark Jarrett, Stu Bailey, Kate Milligan and the entire PHD team for my time with the agency; it’s been a fantastic experience to work with such a great group and be a part of some of the incredible work.”

PHD head of brand Kate Milligan said: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with Josh over the last few years and we wish him all the best in his new role. The marketing team at PHD will continue to focus on delivering great work aligning to our new vision, ‘Intelligence. Connected.’”

Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

