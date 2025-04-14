Milla McPhee, Clare Pickens, Dave Hartmann & More Headline AdSchool 2025

AdSchool has announced its 2025 speaker lineup—bringing together some of the sharpest minds in strategy, leadership, and creativity from across Australia and New Zealand.

Industry leaders, including Droga5 ANZ Chief Strategy Officer Milla McPhee, Leo Burnett Sydney CEO Clare Pickens, Special Group Managing Director Lauren Portelli, and Uber & Uber Eats ANZ Head of Marketing Nicole Bardsley, will be joined by CSOs, managing directors and senior agency leaders to deliver an invaluable learning experience for AdSchool participants.

Simone Goldstein, Head of Professional Development, Advertising Council Australia, said the calibre of speakers this year is second to none.

“We’re incredibly proud of the lineup of AdSchool’s lecturers this year—some of the most respected and forward-thinking leaders in the industry. Students will not only gain practical skills but direct access to insights from experts who shape some of the best work in-market today.”

2025 speakers include:

ACCOUNT LEADERSHIP



Chiquita King, Founder & Managing Director, Cocogun

Lauren Portelli, Managing Director, Special Group

Nicole Bardsley, Head of Marketing, Uber & Uber Eats ANZ

Mike Redfern, Head of Strategy, +61

Sheryl Marjoram, CEO, DDB Group Sydney

Lea Walker, Founder, Mrs Walker

Belinda Drew, Chief Client Officer, Droga5

Damon Stapleton, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ

Clare Pickens, CEO, Leo Australia Sydney

CORE STRATEGIC PLANNING



Eloise Liley, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA\Australia

Marie Conley, Executive Strategy Director, R/GA Australia

Frances Clayton, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy Network ANZ

Alison Tilling, Chief Strategy Officer, VML ANZ

Simon Gibson, Group Creative Director, Special Group

Dave Hartmann, Strategy Partner, Special Group

Alexandra Nel, Head of Strategy, +61

Tim Collier, National Head of Strategy, cummins&partners

ADVANCED STRATEGIC PLANNING

Catherine King, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Australia

Remi Couzelas, Group Strategy Partner + GM, Re.

Milla McPhee, Chief Strategy Officer, Droga5 ANZ

AdSchool is designed to support every stage of an advertising and marketing career—whether you’re building foundational skills or stepping up to lead. Semester One courses take place in person and online and include Core Strategic Planning, Advanced Strategic Planning, Account Leadership and Manager Fundamentals starting late April/early May.