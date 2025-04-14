Milla McPhee, Clare Pickens, Dave Hartmann & More Headline AdSchool 2025

AdSchool has announced its 2025 speaker lineup—bringing together some of the sharpest minds in strategy, leadership, and creativity from across Australia and New Zealand.
Industry leaders, including Droga5 ANZ Chief Strategy Officer Milla McPhee, Leo Burnett Sydney CEO Clare Pickens, Special Group Managing Director Lauren Portelli, and Uber & Uber Eats ANZ Head of Marketing Nicole Bardsley, will be joined by CSOs, managing directors and senior agency leaders to deliver an invaluable learning experience for AdSchool participants.
Simone Goldstein, Head of Professional Development, Advertising Council Australia, said the calibre of speakers this year is second to none.
“We’re incredibly proud of the lineup of AdSchool’s lecturers this year—some of the most respected and forward-thinking leaders in the industry. Students will not only gain practical skills but direct access to insights from experts who shape some of the best work in-market today.”
2025 speakers include:
ACCOUNT LEADERSHIP
- Chiquita King, Founder & Managing Director, Cocogun
- Lauren Portelli, Managing Director, Special Group
- Nicole Bardsley, Head of Marketing, Uber & Uber Eats ANZ
- Mike Redfern, Head of Strategy, +61
- Sheryl Marjoram, CEO, DDB Group Sydney
- Lea Walker, Founder, Mrs Walker
- Belinda Drew, Chief Client Officer, Droga5
- Damon Stapleton, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ
- Clare Pickens, CEO, Leo Australia Sydney
CORE STRATEGIC PLANNING
- Eloise Liley, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA\Australia
- Marie Conley, Executive Strategy Director, R/GA Australia
- Frances Clayton, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy Network ANZ
- Alison Tilling, Chief Strategy Officer, VML ANZ
- Simon Gibson, Group Creative Director, Special Group
- Dave Hartmann, Strategy Partner, Special Group
- Alexandra Nel, Head of Strategy, +61
- Tim Collier, National Head of Strategy, cummins&partners
ADVANCED STRATEGIC PLANNING
- Catherine King, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Australia
- Remi Couzelas, Group Strategy Partner + GM, Re.
- Milla McPhee, Chief Strategy Officer, Droga5 ANZ
AdSchool is designed to support every stage of an advertising and marketing career—whether you’re building foundational skills or stepping up to lead. Semester One courses take place in person and online and include Core Strategic Planning, Advanced Strategic Planning, Account Leadership and Manager Fundamentals starting late April/early May.