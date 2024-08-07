Midweek Days Are Booming – Motio Relaunches Its Cafe Network

The CBD workforce is reaping the benefits of face-to-face collaboration, leaving their home-based Nespresso machines behind to enjoy those heavenly 4-minute breaks in their favourite CBD cafés across Australia. These patrons are now greeted with fresh news from the Australian Associated Press, travel and lifestyle insights from Concrete Playground, and the latest streaming trends, all displayed on the stunning new displays by Motio, rolling out in hundreds of cafés in CBD’s and select urban locations.

Motio’s new café product, officially launched this week, offers brands a space for dual or single displays in a high-dwell time, place-based environment. These displays also provide utility to cafés, offering them a permanent digital menu board beautifully framed to blend with their natural surroundings.

“Midweek days are booming, enabling businesses to reap the benefits of face-to-face collaboration. We’re seeing an incredible trend where, after the office or home, the café is the third space for collaboration and work. For small businesses operating in CBDs, it’s the preferred meeting and working spot. The timing for launching our new dual and, in select locations, triple displays couldn’t be better,” said Motio CEO, Adam Cadwallader.

Since March 2023, Motio has been tracking café audiences via its Wi-Fi sensor network. The results show a significant increase Monday and Friday café patronage since Easter, with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday following suit. Business has returned to nearly 90% of pre-pandemic levels midweek. The Café network will also greatly benefit from its inclusion in the impending MOVE 2.0 release.

“The café is much more than the business audience we have known it to be, it’s where people are connecting, meeting and talking about their next holiday, weekend away, gadgets, property and of course what they’re watching. It’s a brilliant morning media and probably one of the few, luxuriously long dwell time locations for busy people” Cadwallader added.

Motio continues to expand its network across Cafes, Petro convenience stores, Licensed Venues, Indoor Sports and Leisure locations, and large-scale medical centre locations, operating over 2,000 displays Australia-wide.