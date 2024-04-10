Midnight Health Taps Keep Left To Deliver Healthcare To The Masses

Australian digital healthcare provider Midnight Health has partnered with PR and creative agency, Keep Left, to grow the audience and market share of its innovative product offering.

Launched in 2021, Midnight Health is a patient-centred digital platform on a mission to democratise healthcare. Backed by nib, Midnight Health’s mission is to make healthcare more accessible with a focus on underserviced Australians including young women and men as well as people in regional and remote areas. It does this through two innovative consumer-facing platforms, Youly and Hub.health.

Youly provides online medical services for women over the age of 18 and was the first company in Australia to deliver same-day emergency contraceptives to a patient’s home. Meanwhile, Hub.health diagnoses and prescribes treatment for all Australians writing online scripts and providing medical certificates via email.

Midnight Health head of marketing Mike Doyle said: “Midnight Health was born out of the need for more streamlined digital health solutions that provide people with options and flexibility. Keep Left has come on board at a crucial time in our growth trajectory. The agency will be a vital partner, helping to manage our reputation in a highly regulated environment.”

Following a competitive pitch, Midnight Health engaged Keep Left to lead its PR efforts as it looks to launch new products, services, and brands while driving awareness of programs including support for sexual health and weight loss management solutions. Keep Left will also assist Midnight Health in activating partnerships, managing influencers and brand ambassadors.

Keep Left’s CEO Caroline Catterall said: “We’re passionate about lending our specialist expertise to brands focused on accessibility and empowerment. Midnight Health is certainly a trailblazer in this space. We’re excited to provide the business with proactive support to take its services to more patients across the country. It’s about time all Australians had access to care at the touch of a button, particularly women and families in remote and regional areas.”

The appointment adds to Keep Left’s growing portfolio of clients in the health space building on the agency’s award-winning work with clients including Guide Dogs Australia and Orthodontics Australia.




