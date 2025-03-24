Microsoft Advertising’s Nicole Prior Appointed As Chair Of The IAB Executive Technology Council

IAB Australia has announced that Nicole Prior, head of media and adtech solutions APAC at Microsoft Advertising, has been appointed as the Chair of its Executive Technology Council (ETC) and also become the ETC representative on the IAB Australia board. Prior replaces Adele Wieser, MD of Index Exchange, who has completed her two-year stint as Chair.

Prior brings almost thirty years of experience in the industry to her role working across agency, adtech and publisher side. Previously, she worked with Xandr, UM Australia, Mediacom, Starcom and Seven Network.

The IAB Executive Technology Council is focused on identifying and addressing critical issues in advertising technology innovation, providing key insights, leadership, and strategic guidance with a particular focus on the digital value chain. A key priority for ETC is developing and upskilling the industry by guiding the IAB Mentorship Program. It also works in a collaborative manner with IAB Australia’s technology-focused councils on several of the ongoing projects, most recently delivering definitions and guidance around Made for Advertising sites.

The ETC includes representatives from media and technology companies including Carsales, Cartology, Google, GumGum, Half Dome, Index Exchange, InMobi, Integral Ad Science, Kinesso, LiveRamp, Magnite, Microsoft Advertising, News Corp Australia, Nine, OpenX, Publicis Groupe, PubMatic, REA, Seven, StackAdapt, The Trade Desk and Yahoo!

“Nicole’s depth of knowledge and experience across agency, publisher and now adtech, made her the ideal candidate to lead the IAB Australia Executive Technology Council. Her input into the IAB Board on behalf of the ETC and independent ad tech will be invaluable,” said Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia.

“I’m honoured to be appointed as the Chair of IAB Australia’s Executive Technology Council and look forward to working collaboratively with all members of the ETC on strategic initiatives to support the industry, and the many talented people that work within it,” said Prior.