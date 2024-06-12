MG And ELLE Australia Celebrate The Next Generation Of Creative Talent

The power of the partnership between Are Media’s ELLE Australia and MG Motor Australia was on full display last night when Australia’s next generation of creative talent and guests gathered at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal to celebrate the launch of the new MG3 against the backdrop of Vivid.

Hosted by comedian, actress and content creator Millie Ford, the glittering MG3 launch event drew 350 of the next generation of Australian creatives (and their friends and colleagues), including talent from the acting, music, beauty, fashion and design worlds. Together, the attendees’ social media reach is more than 20 million people.

Six rising stars were honoured last night, selected by ELLE Australia:

The Style Star: Stylist, consultant and influencer Violet Grace Atkinson

The Future of Beauty: Makeup artist Sean Brady

The Trailblazer: Actor and singer Ayesha Madon

The Modern Icon: Podcaster and author Flex Mami

The Next Big Thing: Actor Mel Jarnson

The Game Changer: Diversity and equality advocate, author and actor Maria Thattil

Last night’s event marked the official launch of the all-new MG3 in Australia and New Zealand. MG offers the all-new MG3 in two variants, Hybrid+ and MG3 (petrol), with two distinct grade options, Excite and Essence, each equipped with a range of high-specification features.

This latest iteration of the MG3 boasts a slew of enhancements, given it has been redesigned from the ground up, including a new platform, new exterior and interior design, as well as superior performance, reduced CO2 emissions, and improved fuel economy. At the heart of these advancements is the introduction of a new 1.5-litre Hybrid+ four-cylinder engine that charges while you drive.

Attendees last night included MG Motor Australia CEO Peter Ciao, Pip Edwards, Moana Hope, David and Libby Koch, Hannah Diviney, Jessica Rowe, Jordan and Zac Stenmark, and Are Media general manager of Fashion and Beauty Nicky Briger.

The MG3 launch event is an integral part of a wide-ranging marketing campaign created by MG, Are Media and Joy Agency. Other elements include a public relations campaign, influencer marketing, social content, podcasts and ELLE digital and editorial content from last night’s event featured in the September issue.

“The new MG3 and MG3 Hybrid+ really is extraordinarily normal. The MG3 was always popular for its practicality and its good looks. Now we have an opportunity to reach people not necessarily looking for an EV up-front. Sure there is a price premium, but it’s also the best-equipped and efficient MG3 to date,” said Jennifer Gulliver, senior marketing portfolio manager for MG Motor Australia.

“Last night was a fantastic celebration of the new, now and next – qualities MG and ELLE Australia share and champion,” said Are Media’s Nicky Briger.

“We’re very proud to work with the wonderful team at MG to celebrate the next generation MG3 and the next generation of creativity and creative talent in Australia. The MG3 event was a great example of how Are Media can create bespoke experiences for our partners, with built-in amplification across our brands and networks”.

“ELLE Australia celebrates the new, now, and next, and this special event was a wonderful opportunity to showcase Australia’s rising stars. As incubators of talent in music, film, fashion and art, we are thrilled to be celebrating both young creativity and auto innovation with MG,” said ELLE Australia editor, Grace O’Neill.

“ELLE Australia and MG are proud to have brought together an inspiring group of individuals to celebrate the future of Australian culture and creativity. Last night’s event was a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping the cultural landscape of tomorrow”.