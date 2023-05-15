MFA Launches Internship Hub To Connect Students With Job Opportunities

The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has launched an online resource for university students and their lecturers to identify and apply for internships within media agencies.

Launched in response to calls from students and lecturers who were finding it difficult to locate media agency internships, the MFA Internship Hub is an interactive central resource that aims to make it easier to find internships and graduate programs in the media agency industry – ultimately attracting more graduates to pursue media agency careers.

The hub also includes tips on creating a killer CV, interview tips, and FAQs about the value of internships and the diversity of roles available in media agencies. It’s the latest addition to the MFA’s extensive tertiary program, which aims to build lecturer and student awareness of the industry and attract the right talent.

MFA Tertiary includes annual Student Visits at MFA member agencies, guest lectures by media agency professionals on campus, and the Lecture the Lecturers series, which trains lecturers from more than 20 universities across Australia to ensure they have access to the most up-to-date industry information. The MFA also publishes the Media Guide, an essential learning resource for students to understand the fundamentals of the media agency industry.

Linda Wong (lead image), head of people at the MFA, said: “Over 50 per cent of media agency employees got their start in the industry as interns, so internships are an important way in which media agencies source and develop the right talent. The MFA Internship Hub makes it a lot easier to access available intern programs, helping students to clearly see what is on offer in each program, what programs are available, when and where they are being offered, and where to send their applications.

“We expect this to become the number one resource for students seeking to enter the industry and encourage all MFA agency members to ensure their internship programs are listed on the hub. ”

Dr Jacki Montgomery, advertising & creative industries at Western Sydney University, said: “At Western Sydney University, Advertising students must undertake an internship in their final year. The new MFA platform will make securing an internship so much less daunting, while the links to agencies on the hub will make the application process so much easier.

“I’m a strong advocate for students doing as many internships throughout their course as possible, so as to build confidence and open their eyes to different roles in this industry. I know from experience that these placements can often lead to an entry-level role, or at least plant the seed for a media career perhaps a little further down the track. It’s a terrific initiative from the MFA.”

Among the many media agency professionals who entered the industry with the help of an internship is Wavemaker Adelaide Marketplace Coordinator Truc Nguyen, a University of South Australia graduate who joined the agency in January 2022 after completing her internship in October 2021.

“My experience at Wavemaker was invaluable as it allowed me to take the first step into the media agency industry, gain a better understanding of their operations within the advertising world, and build connections and experience for my career path. Thanks to this internship, I was able to get my first job at Wavemaker.”

Media agencies wishing to list their internship and graduate programs on the MFA Internship Hub should contact the MFA on 02 9282 9634 or mfa@mediafederation.org.au