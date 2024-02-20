MFA EX Event Takes On ‘Change For The Better’ Theme In Bigger Venues

MFA confirms dual-city flagship event MFA EX in Sydney & Melbourne tackling theme ‘Change for the Better’.

The touring event will start off in The Timber Yard in Melbourne on the 5th of September and finalising in Sydney the 19th of September at White Bay Cruise Terminal.

The new venues will be able to accommodate the expected larger audiences following last years sell-out events with 2,5000 plus attendees, leaving many standing to attention.

The ‘Change for the Better’ campaign will educate and inspire across three key areas including: bettering our product and craft, bettering our people and bettering the environment and society. The theme is a natural extension of the industry purpose of We Are The Changers.

Content submissions for MFA EX sessions are now officially open for MFA member agencies addressing the campaigns theme and are closing by March 28th.

“We’re excited to be bringing the industry together again for this important event, bigger and better than ever before, to champion our industry purpose of We Are The Changers”, said Sophie Price and Chris Cotler, MFA Awards Co-Chairs.

In 2023, MFA EX Sydney and Melbourne covered topics such as AI versus EQ, people-focused marketing, avoiding greenwashing and arriving at a personal Net Zero roadmap, with a sprinkle of Spice Girls thrown in.

The conference will also invite keynote CEOs and CMOs onto the stage to reveal their most pressing industry issues and discuss how media agencies can help them, their customers and broader society change for the better.

Sponsors so far confirmed for the 2024 MFA EX and MFA Awards are:

· Grand Prix: Seven

· Platinum Sponsors: Meta, OMA, SBS

· Gold Sponsors: Ad Standards, OzTAM, Foxtel Media




