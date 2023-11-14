Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads

Retailers globally can now seamlessly tap into the estimated US$40 billion off-site media market, leveraging Meta’s Managed Partner Ads (MPA) API integration with retail media platform Zitcha.

The partnership empowers retailers to unlock the full potential of Meta’s Shopper Marketing Ads product.

New Zealand’s largest retail group, The Warehouse Group and its retail media network MarketMedia is the first to use Zitcha’s MPA integration, with initial results showing up to 32 times the return on advertising spend for MPA campaigns that have run.

In Australia, Coles’ retail media arm, Coles 360, is also partnering with Zitcha to enable Managed Partner Ads and strengthen its off-site retail media offering.

As retailers respond to growing demand from brand partners that want to transition marketing investment from traditional media channels into retail media networks, Meta’s Managed Partners Ads simply and effectively connect advertisers with off-site audiences across Facebook and Instagram at scale.

Meta’s MPA provides unprecedented capabilities for retailers and brand partners to track and measure off-site video and image ad performance down to the SKU level – a feature unavailable on Meta platforms for other campaigns – while safeguarding user data and delivering a direct return on advertising spend.

The MPA API feature, which used to involve a lengthy setup process, is now easily accessible using the Zitcha Platform.

True closed-loop reporting and actionable data drive greater campaign optimisation and return on investment, and brand partners have the flexibility to leverage retailers’ brand equity by using their Facebook or Instagram handles or their own, for enhanced personalisation and audience targeting.

Retail media networks deploying MPA drive web traffic and sales through brand partner-driven Facebook and Instagram ads, diversify revenue streams and extend incremental revenues by optimising off-site media channels.

GroupM predicts global advertising revenue from retail media channels will grow 9.9% to reach US$125.7 billion in 2023, hitting US$180 billion in five years and surpassing television revenue in 2028. Off-site media forms a major component of that growth, in conjunction with on-site and in-store retail media channels.

“It’s great to see our partners innovate with new technology and help retailers reach the right people, with the right message at the right time. The initial tests from Zitcha have been positive with some of Australia and New Zealand’s most recognised brands, and we are excited to see how Zitcha’s work in retail media continues to evolve,” said Kate Box, director, global business group retail at Meta ANZ.

A global leader in retail media innovation, Zitcha has pioneered the first integration with Meta’s MPA API, and as a trusted partner will work with retailers and brands around the world to extend off-site capabilities with MPA.

“Meta’s MPA is a game changer for retailers and brand partners to leverage Meta’s channels for their off-site retail media networks. We are seeing massive demand from brands to move marketing dollars from traditional channels into retailers with off-site capabilities that show, in real-time, the return on advertising spend,” said Zitcha CEO, Troy Townsend.

“Our strong relationship with Meta has enabled Zitcha to effectively leverage MPA for forward- thinking retail media networks such as MarketMedia and Coles 360 that want to extend and capitalise on their off-site media channels quickly and at scale. We look forward to working with other retailers and brands across the world to maximise the huge opportunities and US$40 billion off-site retail media offers”.

“We are excited to partner with Zitcha on this innovative platform as it will help our supplier partners in delivering more relevant and optimised ads to our customers. It will help us reach audiences beyond our own assets, expanding reach and enhanced targeting to deliver a more comprehensive advertising strategy for our supplier partners,” said Paul Brooks, general manager of Coles 360.

“Leveraging the transformative capabilities of MPA, brands can now achieve granular reporting down to the SKU level across the Meta app ecosystem, which includes Facebook and Instagram. By integrating this with The Warehouse Group’s first-party proprietary audiences, brands can amplify their performance metrics. Zitcha has further revolutionised the landscape by empowering brands to be able to do this all self-service, providing real-time analytical insights at their disposal, all while in a privacy safe way,” said Jonathan Waecker, chief customer and sales officer of The Warehouse Group.