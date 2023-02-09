Melissa McCarthy Fronts New Booking.com Campaign Via Zulu Alpha Kilo

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Booking.com has launched a new campaign starring Melissa McCarthy, with a new spot debuting at the Super Bowl which will see the travel site give away US$500,000 in holidays.

Zulu Alpha Kilo handled the creative work on the campaign, with Mindshare picking up the media strategy. The campaign will run across TV, audio streaming, online, and social channels through to the end of April with a second rollout in the summer.

The campaign features a mix of 15- and 30-second spots, including the Super Bowl spot.

An extended two-minute version of the “Somewhere, Anywhere” ad is set to be released soon.

“The joy and excitement we get from travelling and exploring the world, or even taking a short trip close to home, gives us such wonderful memories. Every time my family travels, we come back as a little bit better versions of ourselves and we’re immediately inspired to start daydreaming about our next trip. I’m tickled pink to be working with Booking.com as their #1 Travel Fan,” said McCarthy.

“The fun of travel starts with a world of possibilities, so I hope the ad gives everybody the inspiration to book their next trip with Booking.com and bring their travel dreams to life. Of course, all of this is to be done while singing “Somewhere, Anywhere.”

“Booking.com is committed to helping American travellers find and book the perfect trip by offering the widest choice of places to stay – from hotels to homes – as well as a highly intuitive app – the #1 most downloaded online travel app in the U.S. last year – making the booking process easy and fun,” said Arjan Dijk, Booking.com’s senior vice president and CMO.

“This year’s Booking.yeah campaign aims to showcase that Booking.com is the most reliable platform to book a trip, no matter where travellers want to go, with features including instantly bookable holidayrentals, free cancellation on most bookings, verified reviews, great deals and more. The incomparably talented Melissa McCarthy truly helped bring the creative to life with the message that we hope will resonate with Americans – the best way to book your stay in the U.S. is through Booking.com – and we couldn’t think of a better time to kick off the campaign than the ‘big game.’”

The Big Game campaign will see 50 winners get US$10,000 each in travel credits to go anywhere in the US or around the wold. All you have to do is follow @bookingcom on Instagram or TikTok and leave a comment on any Booking.com giveaway post noting the “Somewhere, Anywhere” you want to go using #ShareYourAnywhere along with #Sweepstakes to enter.

