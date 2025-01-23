Melissa Matheson Joins WHO Magazine As Editor

Are Media has announced the appointment of Melissa Matheson as editor of WHO.

Matheson joins WHO with more than two decades’ experience in content strategy, audience growth and journalism, working across several well-known print and digital publications in Australia, including Pedestrian Group (Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker).

Working closely with WHO editorial director, Amber Giles, and Are Media’s general manager, entertainment, Susan Armstrong, Matheson will be driving and overseeing the strategy, content, direction, and commercial success of WHO as it continues to evolve as an omnichannel brand.

“Melissa is an incredibly talented editor, with great experience across print and digital brands. Her passion for content and her extensive experience in delivering quality lifestyle and news content, coupled with her deep understanding of omnichannel publishing, will be a huge asset to the brand. She is joining a fantastic team of content creators at an incredibly exciting time for the brand and the business, and we cannot wait to see how she continues to evolve the brand,” said Armstrong.

“I’m so excited to become part of the very talented team at WHO. The heart of WHO is captivating, insightful and real entertainment content that connects with a very passionate and discerning audience. The potential for maximising this genuine connection across print, digital and commercial is enormous. I can’t wait to get stuck in,” said Matheson.