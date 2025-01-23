MediaNewsletter

Melissa Matheson Joins WHO Magazine As Editor

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Melissa Matheson

Are Media has announced the appointment of Melissa Matheson as editor of WHO.

Matheson joins WHO with more than two decades’ experience in content strategy, audience growth and journalism, working across several well-known print and digital publications in Australia, including Pedestrian Group (Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker).

Working closely with WHO editorial director, Amber Giles, and Are Media’s general manager, entertainment, Susan Armstrong, Matheson will be driving and overseeing the strategy, content, direction, and commercial success of WHO as it continues to evolve as an omnichannel brand.

“Melissa is an incredibly talented editor, with great experience across print and digital brands. Her passion for content and her extensive experience in delivering quality lifestyle and news content, coupled with her deep understanding of omnichannel publishing, will be a huge asset to the brand. She is joining a fantastic team of content creators at an incredibly exciting time for the brand and the business, and we cannot wait to see how she continues to evolve the brand,” said Armstrong.

“I’m so excited to become part of the very talented team at WHO. The heart of WHO is captivating, insightful and real entertainment content that connects with a very passionate and discerning audience. The potential for maximising this genuine connection across print, digital and commercial is enormous. I can’t wait to get stuck in,” said Matheson.

Related posts:

  1. Andrew Cook To Leave Are Media
  2. Grazia Australia’s Jessica Bailey Joins ELLE Australia As Editor
  3. Fetch Reports 20% Subscriber Surge in 1H FY25 and Appoints Senior Leadership for ‘Fetch 2.0’ Growth Phase
  4. Sydney Morning Herald Opens Parramatta Bureau
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Connecting Plots Appoints Kate Sheppard As Managing Director
Alex de Minaur is off to a strong start.
TV Ratings (22/01/2025): De Minaur’s Heartbreaking Defeat Ends Australia’s Singles Title Hopes
Adobe Finds Extra $5M For Film & TV Fund For Underrepresented Creators, Launches New Multilingual Tools
Kawai Pianos Launches ‘Instrumental For Life’ Brand Platform Via Ogilvy
Register Lost your password?