Melissa Fein & Michael Rebelo Honoured At CEO Magazine’s Executive of the Year Awards

The CEO Magazine’s 12th annual Executive of the Year Awards, held at The Star Sydney in a glittering gala event, celebrated the outstanding achievements of Australia’s business leaders, including the extraordinary contributions of two of Australia’s top media agency executives.

Initiative Australia CEO Melissa Fein emerged as the proud recipient of the CEO of the Year Award in the A$20m–A$100m category. Melissa’s outstanding leadership and business acumen have helped supercharge growth for her many clients during an extraordinary 12 months. She has more than delivered on her vision to make Initiative Australia the most revered media agency in Australia and globally, driving record growth and recognition for her people and their work. Her strategic vision and innovation have set a remarkable benchmark for excellence in this category.

Outside of work, Melissa is the board director of Swimming Australia, executive chair of Cancer Chicks and Board member for the Media Federation of Australia.

“What an incredible honour it is to be recognised here tonight amongst an incredibly talented category. I’m so proud of myself and my leadership team, who have been on this journey with me and who have helped create a world-class and globally recognised business. I am deeply enthusiastic about my involvement in external boards, and I express gratitude to the YPO for their valuable support in sustaining my forum,” said Fein.

Runner-Up CEO of the Year for companies with a turnover of over A$100m was awarded to Michael Rebelo, CEO of Publicis Groupe. Michael’s dynamic international agency leadership experience has spanned rebuilding, repurposing, starting up, acquiring and integrating agencies to deliver growth through creativity. Under his guidance, Publicis Groupe has continued to demonstrate its prowess as a global marketing giant.

Michael is also the deputy chair of the Advertising Council Australia and a board member of the Media Federation of Australia. He is a Governor of the St. George Foundation and a member of the Fundraising Committee for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

The event, hosted by the charismatic Larry Emdur, took on a glamourous Hollywood-themed atmosphere, with chart-topping concert pianist Van-Anh Nguyen, jazz legend James Morrison and superstar DJ Emma Peters providing entertainment for the evening.

Other big winners on the night were John Winning, CEO at Winning Group, awarded the CEO of the Year for companies with a turnover of over A$100m, and a Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Children’s Cancer Institute Executive Director Michelle Haber AM.