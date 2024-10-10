Melbourne Indie 2045 Appointed To L’Oréal Group Agency Village

Melbourne-based creative agency 2045 has been selected to join L’Oréal Group’s agency village following a competitive pitch.

2045 will be responsible for both campaign and social work across L’Oréal’s diverse portfolio, reaffirming its ‘Big Ideas. Semi-Automatic Execution” position.

The partnership will see 2045 develop brand strategy and execution for key brands within the L’Oréal portfolio, leveraging the agency’s cutting-edge AI-powered operations and innovative Smart Studio.

Tim Evans, founder and managing director of 2045, expressed his excitement about the new chapter with L’Oréal Group, especially given the success of previous collaborations.

“It’s fantastic to be back working with L’Oréal, a group that has always valued creative innovation. The last time around, we achieved some incredible things together, and I’m thrilled to reignite that partnership at 2045. We’re focused on delivering ‘Big Ideas with Semi-Automatic Execution’, which is what the market needs in this climate.”

L’Oréal Paris brand director Yoshiko Nadia Adelina added, “2045’s approach is truly unique in the market. Their AI-powered Smart Studio gives us the ability to finesse creative assets faster and more efficiently, which means more time is spent on strategy and creative. We’re confident 2045 will deliver exceptional work across both our campaign and social initiatives.”

2045’s philosophy of “Big Ideas. Semi-Automatic Execution” enables brands to focus on strategy and creative, while AI-driven operations streamline the requirements of modern marketing.

The appointment marks a significant win for 2045, who are on a new business winning streak having been appointed to Bupa, OpenTable, NBA Stores, and Lids Stores since opening their doors earlier this year.