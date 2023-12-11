Melbourne Holocaust Museum Unveils New Brand Identity Via CHEP Network

Melbourne Holocaust Museum Unveils New Brand Identity Via CHEP Network
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



The Melbourne Holocaust Museum has unveiled its new brand identity, designed in partnership with CHEP Network.

The museum, formerly the Jewish Holocaust Centre, was renamed and redeveloped in April and is now open to the public, with a vision to ignite visitors’ sense of humanity, kindness and bravery through the voices of survivors.

Inspired by this vision, the refreshed identity is made up of fragments, representing both the fragmentation of Jewish life after the Holocaust and, importantly, the survivors dedicated to piecing fragmented lives back together in Australia.

Missing elements symbolise the six million Jewish lives lost in the Holocaust, while the remaining fragments symbolise the survivors who came together to rebuild their families and communities, carrying fragments of their culture, memories and knowledge to the museum, showing that kindness and hope can prevail.

At the heart of the brandmark is the Star of David, a powerful reminder of Jewish identity throughout history.

“Holocaust survivors founded our museum almost forty years ago, and we are honoured to continue to carry their legacy,” said Melbourne Holocaust Museum CEO, Jayne Josem.

“CHEP’s design aids our responsibility to pass on the lessons of the Holocaust to the next generation, embedded with hope and strength to build a brighter future.”

CHEP Network national head of design, Christian Hewitt, said, “We are honoured to have been invited to support the team in developing a new identity. We hope that this work can contribute to the Melbourne Holocaust Museum’s critical mission of educating and empowering its visitors.”

​​CHEP Network managing director, Jonny Berger, added, “Everyone at CHEP couldn’t be prouder of this work. It has personal significance for me, and I’d like to dedicate this project to the memory of my Grandparents and the millions of others murdered during the Holocaust. We thank the Melbourne Holocaust Museum for inviting us to apply creativity to help this important Australian institution. Their mission has never been more necessary.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

CHEP NETWORK The Melbourne Holocaust Museum

Latest News

Pippa Chambers Announced As Cannes In Cairns Content Director
  • Advertising

Pippa Chambers Announced As Cannes In Cairns Content Director

Former editor, seasoned adland journalist and content curator, Pippa Chambers, has joined The Misfits as Cannes in Cairns content director. Having launched in 2022, APAC’s festival of creativity Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, has gone from strength to strength and shows no signs of slowing down. Having attracted 1,200 people in 2023, the annual […]

Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design
  • Media

Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design

Vogue Living has announced the inaugural VL50 Awards, a celebration of the country’s top 50 interior designers, architects, landscape designers, product designers and artists, will launch in February 2024. VL50 is presented in partnership with luxury furniture business Mobilia, along with supporting partners Range Rover, Ruinart and Waterford. “For 58 years, Vogue Living has championed […]

Image lead story Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner
  • Advertising

Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner

Luxury multinational resort Shangri-La has joined Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest as a hotel partner. The deal sees the powerhouse event more than double accommodation partners for 2024. The popular establishment, located in the heart of The Marina in Cairns, joins Pullman Cairns International, Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort, The Doubletree by Hilton Cairns, and […]

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates
  • Advertising

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates

SXSW has announced that it will be back in 2024, revealing dates for the second conference. SXSW SYDNEY 2024 MONDAY 14 – SUNDAY 20, OCTOBER “To say SXSW Sydney left a mark on the city in its inaugural year is an understatement. The team pulled together a remarkable grand-scale event that brought together APAC’s creative […]

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024
  • Advertising

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024

There’s no limit for thrill-seekers at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as the leading APAC festival of creativity reveals Reef Unlimited as the official adventure partner for the 2024 event. With three days of inspiring, bold and exclusive content tipped for Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest, it’s important that delegates not only soak […]

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House
  • Campaigns

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House

Introducing #JoyFace. Honda’s answer to the launch of the all-new CR-V. Coinciding with the significant milestone for the business, celebrating 75 years in the industry, the team have unveiled a captivating video series and national giveaway starring Australian comedian Tommy Little. With the help of creative agency Mushroom Creative House, the team produced the strategy […]

Hong Kong - May 231 2013: a giant Rubber duckie are ready in the dock. Giant Rubber Duck Sculpture By Florentijn Hofman, visit Hong Kong today which draw the attention of hong kong people
  • Campaigns

Big Duck Energy In Sydney Harbour

Giant 40ft inflatable duck to float into Darling Harbour ahead of Sydney Premiere of MIGRATION on December 17. To celebrate the release of Illumination’s new original comedy Migration, Gwen, the lovable duckling daughter, will be the BIG special guest at the Sydney Premiere on Sunday, 17 December. The 40ft high inflatable Gwen will migrate along […]

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years
  • Marketing

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years

The AFL is pleased to announce a four-year partnership extension with hospitality group Accor as the official accommodation partner of the AFL and AFLW until the end of 2027. Lead image: L-R: Sarah Derry (CEO Accor Pacific), Kylie Rogers (AFL EGM Customer and Commercial), Peta Webster (AFL GM Commercial), and Anne Gill (Senior Vice President Commercial, […]

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport
  • Media

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport

LiSTNR is off to a flying start for summer with its bumper sports content, which is set to turn up the heat all season long. Lead image: LiSTNR Cricket: Adam Peacock, Gus Worland, Mark Taylor, Brad Haddin & Alyssa Healy Kicking off with Triple M Rocks Cricket live from the pitch at Perth’s Optus Stadium tomorrow, […]

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios
  • Media

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios

News Corp Australia today announced the appointment of Rachel Fountain (lead image) as content director, audio (news, sport and lifestyle) for NewsCast, the company’s on-demand audio division. In this new role Fountain will work alongside the company’s newsrooms to develop news, sport and lifestyle audio programming as the business continues to build its commercial audio offering. […]