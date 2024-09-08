Melbourne Airport Gets New Immersive Digital Walkway Courtesy Of oOh!media

oOh!media has unveiled a major new innovation at Melbourne Airport, launching a first-of-its-kind full-motion immersive digital walkway.

Measuring the same length as an Airbus A350, this state-of-the-art floor-to-ceiling installation stretches for 66 metres and stands 2.25 metres high. It will welcome and engage 100 per cent of international passengers arriving at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, Australia’s largest 24-hour international gateway.

The launch advertising partners include Commonwealth Bank, Vodafone and more.

Redefining airport advertising in the Southern Hemisphere, the digital immersive wall commands the final touchpoint before duty-free, offering brands an unparalleled opportunity to engage global audiences with a powerful creative platform.

Positioned to capture the attention of visitors attending Melbourne’s world-class events such as the Australian Open and F1 Grand Prix, this standout OOH experience guarantees a lasting impression as they step into the city.

Paul Sigaloff, chief revenue and growth officer at oOh!media, said: “The sheer size of the digital immersive experience at Melbourne Airport, makes this the perfect canvas for brands to create a positive first impression with international visitors and Aussies returning home.

“This is yet another exciting leap forward for oOh!’s Melbourne network, offering brands a unique opportunity to connect with audiences at scale. We’ve already seen a strong demand from brands eager to make an unmissable impact including Commonwealth Bank, Vodafone, and more.”

The launch of the immersive wall is the latest oOh! innovation at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport. In November last year oOh! launched the ‘Queen Victoria’, one of the largest airport billboards in the Southern Hemisphere, greeting travellers heading to and departing from the airport on the busy Tullamarine Freeway reaching 100 per cent of premium airport audiences.

As the leader in Out of Home aviation, oOh! boasts an extensive Airport national network, encompassing all domestic Qantas Club, Business, and Chairmans Lounges, along with Qantas Inflight entertainment and onboard Wi-Fi.