Meghan And 41,000 Others File Complaints To ITV Over Piers Morgan Comments

Meghan And 41,000 Others File Complaints To ITV Over Piers Morgan Comments
Christian Fleetwood
By Christian Fleetwood
SHARE
THIS



More than 41,000 complaints have been lodged to ITV over comments by Piers Morgan, which saw to the controversial presenter’s departure from the network.

Among them was a complaint lodged by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, over comments made by Morgan about her on the network’s breakfast television show, Good Morning Britain (GMB).

Within the segment, which saw to Morgan’s dummy spit from the network, the controversial former News of the World editor said he did not believe a word the duchess had said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During her interview alongside husband Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the pair revealed that Meghan had considered suicide during her time in Buckingham Palace.

Meghan told Winfrey that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and said she would have committed suicide if she had not told her husband.

ITV’s royal editor, Chris Ship, said the Duchess of Sussex had filed her complaint on Monday following the GMB segment.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Meghan raised concerns about how [Piers Morgan’s] words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”

Ship added that the complaint had likely been sent to ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall.

The news comes as The Guardian reports ITV has seen almost £200 million (around $360 million) wiped off its market value after Morgan’s decision to quit as co-host of GMB.

On Wednesday, the day after the news of the presenter’s departure broke, the broadcaster’s share price slumped by 3.8 per cent, the outlet reported.

After departing GMB, Morgan doubled down on his stance, saying that he was defending “freedom of speech”, but said it was “not for me to question if she felt suicidal”.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ITV Piers Morgan

Latest News

Buzzfeed Shuts Down HuffPost Canada And Quebec Three Weeks After Acquiring Them
  • Media

Buzzfeed Shuts Down HuffPost Canada And Quebec Three Weeks After Acquiring Them

Three weeks after acquiring HuffPost from Verizon, Buzzfeed has shut down the Canada and Quebec newsrooms. 47 employees in the US Huffington Post office have been affected. The HuffPost Union has released a statement that “today, we learned that 33 of our unit members — nearly 30% of our unit — are being laid off. […]

Didi Australia Partners With Pedestrian To Help Balance Gender Representation Of Drivers
  • Media

Didi Australia Partners With Pedestrian To Help Balance Gender Representation Of Drivers

DiDi Australia has partnered with Pedestrian to announce DiDi’s intent to achieve near-equal numbers of men and women drivers. With the launch of an initial five-year roadmap towards 40:40:20 —a minimum of 40 per cent representation of each gender on the platform—DiDi Australia is committing to greater equality of outcome for its drivers. It comes […]

Working from Home? Not Remotely Interested
  • Opinion

Working from Home? Not Remotely Interested

This columnist argues that Zoom meetings are here to stay. Bad news if you've let your home interiors or your jowls go.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
VMG Adds Aspire To Portfolio In Third Acquisition In Twelve Months
  • Marketing

VMG Adds Aspire To Portfolio In Third Acquisition In Twelve Months

Independent Australian media company VMG has acquired boutique talent management agency Aspire Talent Group. It is VMG’s third acquisition in twelve months. Aspire began as a sports management agency in 2009 but has expanded its offering over the past two years to represent high-profile clients across sport, media, and entertainment. This talent includes Formula One […]

hayu Brings All Reality Streaming Service to Samsung TVs
  • Media

hayu Brings All Reality Streaming Service to Samsung TVs

NBCUniversal International’s subscription reality TV streaming service, hayu, is now on Samsung Smart TVs in Australia. Reality TV fans looking to binge-watch every season with of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, get their daily dose of drama with The Real Housewives, or go Below Deck, can now do so more easily than ever before. NBCUniversal […]

City Post Expands To Take On Shorts
  • Media

City Post Expands To Take On Shorts

City Post, Melbourne’s multi-award winning post-production facility has expanded capacity to take on short-form content, such as funded web series and TVC’s, as it also welcomes new staff. “There’s such a huge range of fantastic content being produced in bite-sized form and we’re thoroughly enjoying working with a diverse range of passionate filmmakers to tell […]

The Brand Agency Enlists The Help Of WA Artists To Encourage Youth Voters In State Election
  • Marketing
  • Media

The Brand Agency Enlists The Help Of WA Artists To Encourage Youth Voters In State Election

As part of the ‘Take your Seat at the Table’ campaign, The Brand Agency and the WA Electoral Commission have commissioned eight original artworks from young Western Australian artists. The aim of the campaign is to help encourage young voters to make their voice heard in the upcoming state election. Following a public call-out, the […]

ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Holds Position As Country’s #1 Podcast Published
  • Media

ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Holds Position As Country’s #1 Podcast Published

The iHeartPodcast Network Australia has secured the #1, #2, and #3 most popular podcasts in the country. These rankings come from the February data processed by Australian Podcast Ranker. Audioboom’s Casefile, which is part of the iHeartPodcast Network, has reclaimed the #1 position ahead of Stuff You Should Know at #2 while The Kyle & Jackie […]

Why It’s Up To Employees To Draw The Line Between Work & Home
  • Opinion

Why It’s Up To Employees To Draw The Line Between Work & Home

Colin D Ellis (main photo) is a culture change expert and international speaker. His latest book is Culture Hacks: 26 Ideas to Transform the Way You Work is out now. In this guest post he says working from home is now the norm and that brings with it both benefits and challenges… Remember those days […]

Iconic Aussie Consumer Research Firm Fifth Dimension Turns Fifteen
  • Media

Iconic Aussie Consumer Research Firm Fifth Dimension Turns Fifteen

Headed by Lyndall Spooner, Fifth Dimension is a global success story that has built an enviable reputation, an extraordinary suite of clients and won a huge amount of awards. Despite COVID wreaking havoc, Fifth Dimension has continued to soar and grow through 2020 and celebrates 15 years of business this year.

Brisbane Economic Development Agency Launches Domestic Campaign, Via VMLY&R
  • Advertising

Brisbane Economic Development Agency Launches Domestic Campaign, Via VMLY&R

Brisbane Economic Development Agency has launched a new campaign officially welcoming interstate visitors back to Brisbane. With borders now open to Queensland’s southern neighbours, the ‘Brisbane. Even Better With You.’ campaign invites visitors from New South Wales and Victoria back to Brisbane for the first time since COVID-19 hit to reconnect with loved ones and […]