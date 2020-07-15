Meet The Women Leading Tech: Girls In Tech Australia Managing Director Jessica Box
Girls in Tech is a global non-profit to help inspire the next generation of women in technology.
With women still vastly underrepresented in STEM jobs and among STEM degree holders, Girls in Tech looks to bridge this gap and support the growth and education of women in the tech world.
In the last three years, the group has run 50+ programs, raised thousands in revenue that has resulted in connecting with over 50,000 women across the country supporting the mission.
As the local leader for Girls in Tech, Jessica Box has helped grow the brand and as a result, be a champion for change in the industry.
Leading a large volunteer team, Box has created tiered programs that offer the opportunities women are asking for across the country including: tools and techniques to excel in the workplace, training in key leadership disciplines, networks of other supportive women and an “open forum” to discuss any topics of interest.
With a background that saw her working with some of Australia’s largest brands – including Toyota and Australia Post – for the best part of a decade, Box also manages her current commitments to Girls in Tech with her role heading up growth at Linktree .
