Medium Rare Nabs We Are Social’s Sarah Macrae To Head Social

Medium Rare Content Agency has announced the appointment of Sarah Macrae (lead image) to the position of head of social at the agency.

In a new role for the business, Macrae will lead social strategy and campaigns for both Medium Rare, and its specialist content agency Storyation. Macrae will expand social media services for the portfolio of clients that include Coles, Bunnings, David Jones, Destination NSW, Foxtel, HCF, Officeworks, Qantas and Viva Energy.

Macrae joins Medium Rare from We Are Social where she was editorial director responsible for overseeing social strategy and editorial output for clients such as Audi, Foxtel, TikTok and Samsung.

With a 15-year career spanning print, digital, social and branded content, Macrae’s previous roles also include head of commercial content at Are Media and senior editorships at Time Inc. UK and Allure Media.

Of the appointment, Medium Rare managing director Nick Smith said: “As content becomes ever more important for our clients, and our service to them becomes truly omni-channel, I’m delighted to turbo-charge our social media leadership and strategy proposition with Sarah’s appointment.”

Macrae added: “I’m thrilled to join the team at Medium Rare. They’re known for telling great stories and producing beautiful content for some of Australia’s leading brands.

“Social offers so many opportunities for brands to connect with audiences in new and ever-evolving ways, and I’m really excited to be part of this cross-platform juggernaut.”