Mediabrands’ Content Studio Appoints Two Senior Hires

Hot on the heels of adding two major creative accounts to its client roster, Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) has further strengthened its senior creative team, appointing Marshall Campbell as general manager, client service and Luke Simkins as group creative director.

Combined the duo bring more than 25 years of experience to the agency from working both client and agency side in Australia and the UK. Campbell’s remit will focus on senior strategic advice and client service leadership and Simkins responsibilities include creative direction and leadership across the agency’s creative team.

L-R: Luke Simkins, Olivia Warren & Marshall Campbell

Olivia Warren, managing director, MBCS said Campbell and Simkins join at a time of strong agency growth coming off the back of a stellar year in 2022 and she was delighted MBCS’ clients will now benefit from an even stronger creative offering.

Warren said: “Marshall and Luke are exactly what we hope for in creative leaders. They are rare talents who are both innately driven to make great work and achieve successful outcomes for their clients; what’s more they are just really good humans who care deeply about the people they work with.

“When I sat down with them and talked about what we collectively believe makes not just great work but a great agency I knew I had to make this happen and invite them to join our team. I am delighted they are onboard and can’t wait to see what creativity follows.”

With a strong digital, video production and business development background, Campbell boasts an ingrained understanding of how to achieve world class results. He has previously held senior roles at a range of agencies including TBWA, DARE digital (UK), Clemenger BBDO, and more recently Emotive and Genero.

Most recently creative director at M&C Saatchi Sydney, Simkins is an experienced creative problem solver who has an impressive track record from working in top tier agencies in Sydney, London and Melbourne. With vast experience working across most business verticals, Simkins has collected national and international effectiveness, social service and future impact Awards for numerous campaigns.

Of his appointment, Marshall, said: “The opportunity to help build an independent creative agency alongside Australia’s most powerful media agencies is a chance to reshape the creative landscape. Today’s consumer has the power to choose what they consume, so by utilising the networks media insights we’re able to enhance our creative output guaranteeing our work will reach the right audience at the right time with the right message. We’re confident with this new structure MBCS will cut through the noise and deliver campaigns that drive client growth.”

Simkins added: “I’m honoured to help lead MBCS’ creative offering at such an exciting phase of the agency’s evolution. I have always put people at the centre of my creative vision, and this approach is perfectly in line with MBCS’ people-based proposition. By putting media insight and people at the centre of everything we do, we will drive even greater relevance for our clients’. I believe the power of data and technology combined with the magic of creativity, you can create impactful ideas that make brands more relevant and in turn improve clients’ business results.”

Simkins and Campbell are based in Sydney and report directly to Managing Director, Olivia Warren.