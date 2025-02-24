Media Words Leans Into Healthy New Year Planning In New Campaign For Ocean Spray PURE Cranberry

New year, new healthy habits is the premise underpinning Media Words’ new, large-scale, out-of-home campaign for long-time client Ocean Spray.

Independent media consultancy Media Words has partnered with JCDecaux and its extensive Australia and New Zealand out-of-home media network to launch the latest advertising campaign for Ocean Spray PURE Cranberry.

Ocean Spray PURE Cranberry is a drinking experience with a difference. Made from unsweetened 100 per cent cranberry juice, it packs a powerful taste and powerful health benefits. So, unlike other ready-to-drink juices, it is best added to other beverages such as sparkling water, smoothies, or other favourite beverages, or it can be enjoyed as a daily health shot. Plus, with its natural cranberry polyphenol antioxidants it helps cleanse and purify the body when consumed daily as part of a healthy diet involving the consumption of a variety of foods.

This year’s multi-format ad campaign uses out-of-home as a cornerstone media vehicle in collaboration with JCDecaux and launches as consumers double down on making healthy choices in the new year.

Ocean Spray’s ‘PURE’ marketing creative, developed with The Reactor agency, showcases different ways to enjoy PURE—from sparkling to cola to smoothies. In fact, it challenges consumers to come up with their own way to blend PURE into beverages they love and consume regularly. The transit and large and small format media placements are perfect for showing the many different ways to mix PURE.

In planning the campaign, Media Words leant heavily into the product’s unique, versatile mixing proposition and its ability to resonate with health-conscious shoppers looking for wholesome options that are easy to fit into their existing routines.

The campaign builds on Media Words’ 2024 out-of-home transit advertising campaign for Ocean Spray, which delivered a doubling of unaided brand awareness and a 30 per cent uplift in brand consideration, according to a 2024 Kantar study.

Ocean Spray GM ANZ, Elissa Booth, said: “PURE Unsweetened 100 per cent Cranberry Juice is a consumer-centric innovation – with consumers increasingly looking to customise food and beverages for their own tastes and health goals. It’s incredibly versatile – we’ve seen consumers blending it with everything from cold bubbly water and soft drinks, to hot drinks like herbal tea and coffee. They keep surprising us with how versatile PURE is, beyond what we imagined.”

Commenting on the new campaign, Media Words founder and media director, Elise Hedley Dale, said: “We love working with the Ocean Spray team. They are driven by innovation in both their brand and product range, which aligns perfectly with our strategic planning approach.

“Last year’s campaign results showed that out-of-home works best when consumers see brand messages throughout their day. Our multi-format approach for PURE Cranberry aims to connect with consumers at key moments in their daily journey and show them different ways to use the product, directly influencing purchase decisions at the supermarket.

“It’s another example of our commitment, as an agency, to leveraging data-driven approaches to deliver measurable results.”

The Ocean Spray PURE Cranberry campaign comes amid a busy start to 2025 for Media Words, with a new campaign for Bic’s EasyRinse razor and securing the media account for end-of-life planning platform Critical Info.

The Ocean Spray PURE Cranberry out-of-home campaign will run alongside targeted social and digital activity until April.