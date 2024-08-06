Media Republic Wins Media Services Account For VENTORA Brands

Media Republic has been awarded the media services account for a suite of brands under the VENTORA umbrella including Stegbar, Regency, and Trend Windows and Doors.

The partnership aims to leverage Media Republic’s expertise in media planning, buying, and analytics to create powerful campaigns and deliver measurable outcomes. The agency will develop and implement comprehensive media strategies to boost brand presence, expand market reach, and drive sales.

“We are delighted to be chosen by the VENTORA team. With this new partnership, we are poised to deliver innovative media solutions that will enhance the visibility and success of the brands,” said CEO of Media Republic Steve Fagan.

“Our dedication to client success and ability to adapt to the evolving media landscape makes us a valuable asset to VENTORA and this win is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence and business growth for our clients,” added Fagan.

“We look forward to working closely with the teams to create compelling and effective media campaigns”.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Media Republic. Their innovative approach and proven track record in the industry made them the ideal partner for our brands,” said Christine Evans, director of marketing at VENTORA.

“We are confident that this collaboration will elevate our marketing efforts and strengthen our position in the market. We can’t wait to kick off work together and see what’s to come.”

Building on their recent success, Media Republic is actively expanding their presence and leveraging their recent win to kickstart the new financial year with momentum and growth.