Media Industry Joins Forces In Support Of Mental Health With “Inner Voices” Campaign For Batyr

In collaboration with industry partners, preventative mental health charity, batyr, has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of mental ill-health in young Australians by hijacking ads and turning them into messages about mental health.

In partnership with UM, BMF, UnLtd, and brand partners Koala, Red Balloon, Local Supply and Heaps Normal, the campaign raises awareness of mental health ill-health in young Australians by showing that even the most unsuspecting people, at the most unsuspecting times, deal with mental health issues.

Titled ‘Inner Voices’, the campaign has seen names like radio host Matt De Groot, and influencers Zo’s Life and Lachy McIntyre all take to the air to start open and honest conversations about mental health.

Thanks to the support of the industry, the integrated campaign is airing across TV, Radio, Social, OOH, media partnerships, BVOD and on demand.

Jason Brearley, client director, UM said: “UM is an ongoing supporter of batyr, but with youth mental health at a crisis in Australia we knew it was time to bring the industry together to help raise greater awareness of the organisation and the valuable prevention services it offers.”

UM leaned into its strong network of media partners to support the campaign in the form of donated media space (+$2.6 Million) – enabling batyr to interrupt ad breaks and ultimately give Aussies a voice to talk about their mental health.

Jenya Holland, director of marketing and fundraising, batyr said: “This campaign is a brilliant and clever way to open up a conversation about mental health and to let people know they are not alone.

“We are so grateful to our partners UM, BMF and UnLtd who have gone above and beyond to make this campaign possible. It’s incredible to see the industry get behind us with a message that clearly resonates with them and the country. Special thanks also to Red Balloon, Heaps Normal, Koala and Local Supply Sunnies for their generosity and goodwill in donating their creative assets for us to hijack and to the content creators for their own personal interpretation of the Inner Voices campaign about to hit TikTok.”

Louise Pay, account director at UnLtd said: “This partnership is such a great example of what can be achieved when our industry works together using their creativity for good. It’s such an innovative campaign with an important message and it’s been fantastic to see the support across the industry.”