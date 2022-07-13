McKenzie Partners Snags The Spice Tailor Account Win

McKenzie Partners has secured the media and creative account for The Spice Tailor. The first campaign has rolled out a series of brand awareness strategies for The Spice Tailor’s hero products with a focus on boosting in-store sales at Woolworths, Coles and other stockists.

The Spice Tailor offers Indian and Asian meal solutions for busy consumers who crave premium flavours, no added preservatives and flexible cooking experiences at home. Their range of Curry, Pastes, Biryanis and Daals are available in most large Australian supermarkets.

McKenzie Partners has been chosen to roll out the campaign which includes both traditional and digital strategies, with a proposed $300,000 ad spend to help The Spice Tailor grow their presence in Australia and become the clear market leader in meal kits on supermarket shelves.

McKenzie Partners CEO Darren McKenzie said: “We’re thrilled to be working with The Spice Tailor on their next chapter to boost their in-store sales and become a true household name. They have a really strong brand and a great product offering which we know Australians already love, and look forward to adding to this presence nationwide. We anticipate a long-term partnership with The Spice Tailor and can’t wait to get started.”

Founder and food writer Anjum said: “Australia has a very special place in my heart. It is where my husband and I came for our honeymoon and I am very excited to see our first outdoor advertising campaign on the streets and screens in Melbourne. Many more foodie Aussies will discover The Spice Tailor and the exciting flavour experiences we provide.”

Pete Johnson, global marketing director at The Spice Tailor, said: “The Spice Tailor is already a hit in Australia for those who have experienced it in their kitchens. We know the Australian consumer is open to exploring world cuisine, so this campaign is a test for how many more foodies we can inspire to come to the World Food aisle. We like to work with talented agencies who know their local markets and McKenzie Partners and Rocket PR have been superb partners.”

McKenzie Partners’ collaboration with The Spice Tailor will employ both a traditional and digital approach, with their creative concepts aiming to ‘bring the flavours and authenticity from India and Thailand to Melbourne.’