McGrath Foundation, Cricket Australia & The SCG Celebrate Record-Breaking Pink Test

The McGrath Foundation, Cricket Australia and the SCG sold a record-breaking 425,000 Virtual Pink Seats during the NRMA Insurance Pink Test, raising more than $8.5 million, which will ensure the McGrath Foundation can start the job of providing care to those impacted by all cancers.

McGrath Foundation President & Co-Founder, Glenn McGrath, expressed his gratitude for the public’s support.

“Taking our care to all cancers needed our biggest Pink Test goal ever and thanks to the support of the Australian community we can start the job of ensuring no one with cancer misses out on the care of a McGrath Cancer Care Nurse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket Australia (@cricketaustralia)

“The generosity of the Australian public is incredible, and to see so many people walking alongside the McGrath Foundation and the 1 in 2 Australians diagnosed with cancer every year has been overwhelming. To every person who has purchased a Virtual Pink Seat, whether from home or on the ground, thank you; we are incredibly grateful.

“I’d also like to say an enormous thank you to our partners at Cricket Australia and the SCG; this event gets bigger and better every year, and it wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said he was proud of the partnership and extremely grateful for the generous support given during the NRMA Insurance Pink Test.

“We are extremely proud to partner with the McGrath Foundation to make a real difference to the lives of Australians experiencing cancer. The Pink Test is known for bringing together the community together, and with the record crowds and amount raised, this year was really something special. We’d like to thank everyone for supporting this important cause.

“We would also like to thank NRMA Insurance and all our broadcast and commercial partners for their invaluable support of the McGrath Foundation and the Pink Test”.

Sydney Cricket Ground CEO, Kerrie Mather, is thrilled to see the way cricket fans and the broader public have come together in the historic year.

“It’s been incredible to see the SCG grandstands full of pink all week, and how the huge crowds have come together in their support of the very first Jane McGrath Day and Pink Test to support Australians through any type of cancer.

“The New Year’s Pink Test continues to grow each year, and we’re so proud how the event has helped the McGrath Foundation to take their care to more Australians than ever before.”

Virtual Pink Seats are still available, as well as other ways to continue supporting the McGrath Foundation at pinktest.com.au, including bidding in the Pink Test Auction, featuring Pink Test memorabilia such as pink baggies signed by both teams. Bidding closes on January 20, 2025.