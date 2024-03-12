McDonald’s Unlocks Feel Good Fry Joy With Surprize Fries

McDonald’s AU & NZ is launching Surprize Fries, a new promotion that gives customers delicious moments of excitement and joy with each purchase of their iconic fries.

Launching on March 13th, the month-long promotion will give customers the chance to win exciting prizes, including free food, merchandise, gift cards from their favourite brands, and cash.

All they need to do to “fry” their luck is order some delicious fries—the unsung hero of every McDonald’s meal—with one in four chances to win. Each order of fries comes with a peel, which either reveals an instant prize or a code that can be scanned with the McDonald’s app for playful, gamified reveals.

The campaign is McDonald’s second biggest promotion in the region and follows the success of its popular MONOPOLY game. Surprize Fries will run across Australia and New Zealand until April 14th.

McDonald’s created the campaign in partnership with agencies, including tms – the global technology, marketing and sourcing agency which designed the creative concept and handles digital services such as prize distribution and the back-end experience. Other partner agencies include Akcelo, which created the front-end digital experience in the app; DDB handles creative communications; and Creata, which is behind the prize pool and ticket printing. Digitas is the CRM agency in Australia, while Track manages CRM for New Zealand, and Mango is the PR agency. OMD handles media planning and buying.

“From Wednesday, customers can unlock the magic of the Golden Arches and enjoy even more feel-good moments with Surprize Fries,” said Tobi Fukushima, marketing manager for McDonald’s Australia.

“With value being so important to our customers right now, Surprize Fries is another way we are delivering on our value means more at Macca’s promise with millions of prizes up for grabs”.

“So, whether you use your Fries as a Soft Serve spoon, love to add them to your burger or enjoy them on the side, make sure you visit Macca’s and purchase a Medium or Large Fries for your chance to win!”

“We are thrilled to launch McDonald’s new regional promotion. Surprize Fries is powered by a seamless digital experience, which makes the excitement of winning more delightful than ever for McDonald’s customers,” said Stuart Nyman, digital client engagement lead at tms.