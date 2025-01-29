McCain Pitches Creative

McCain has taken its creative account to pitch, B&T understands.

The review is in the very early stages. Cummins&Partners is the incumbent, having won the business in 2017 from TBWA\Melbourne. Before that, the account had sat with Ogilvy for 25 years.

Cummins also snared the then-$10 million rated media account in 2021. Early last year, PHD Melbourne won the media business, though Cummins continued with the creative.

PHD Melbourne managing director Simon Lawson said at the time: “The team and I are delighted to be appointed by McCain as their new media agency of record. It feels like a great match and we’re looking forward to helping to grow McCain brands for many years to come”.

McCain’s roster of tasty treats includes frozen potatoes in a variety of formats, frozen pizza with a variety of toppings, frozen vegetables and other frozen meals.

B&T has contacted McCain and Cummins&Partners for comment.

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!