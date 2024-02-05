PHD Melbourne Nabs McCain’s $10M Media Away From Cummins&Partners

PHD Australia has announced it has been appointed as the media agency of record for market-leading frozen food company McCain following a competitive pitch that took place late last year.

The account was previously held by indie agency Cummins&Partners who did the brand’s media and creative. The new arrangement is not thought to impact Cummins’ creative work.

The account will be run out of PHD Melbourne’s office. with the agency’s remit to include media strategy, media planning and buying across all channels

McCain is one of Australia’s most recognisable food brands and competes in frozen potato, frozen pizza, frozen vegetables and frozen meal categories.

PHD Melbourne managing director Simon Lawon added: “The team and I are delighted to be appointed by McCain as their new media agency of record. It feels like a great match and we’re looking forward to helping to grow McCain brands for many years to come”.

PHD began work on the account in Q4 last year.