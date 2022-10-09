M&C Saatchi Unveils Latest CommBank Work

CommBank’s latest advertising campaign, via M&C Saatchi, champions the power of flexibility as new research reveals 82 per cent of Aussie homeowners are seeking just that from their home loan lender.

According to new data from CommBank, flexible services and features – like the ability to make changes via an app and access to redraw facilities and offset – are what Aussies are looking for when it comes to selecting a home loan product and lender.

When asked what they thought were the most important requirements from a new home loan if interest rates were equal, Australian homeowners ranked redraw facilities (42 per cent), flexible features (41 per cent), quick approval (30 per cent) and access to multiple offset accounts (28 per cent) as the top four most important features.

CommBank boasts some of the most flexible home loan products of any lender, a statement that is highlighted in the bank’s latest integrated advertising campaign.

The campaign, which spans across TV, OOH (out of home), audio, social and display, acknowledges the challenges faced by Australians across different life stages when it comes to managing a mortgage and demonstrates how they can achieve their home ownerships goals with CommBank’s ongoing support and Australia’s most flexible home loan.

The 15 and 30-second TVCs use a mix of photos and video to provide an authentic snapshot into the different life stages Aussies experience in their homes. The authentic visuals are brought to life through an emotive local rendition of Phillip Phillips’ hit song “Home”.

CommBank’s chief marketing officer, Jo Boundy, said: “The campaign aims to show home owners that we are here to help, whether that’s offering them a home loan with genuinely flexible features that suits their needs, or providing them support at times when the unexpected happens.

“The campaign reminds our customers that we’re not just here at the beginning, when you purchase your house, but right throughout your home-owning journey: as you make your house your home. We know Australians want to partner with a lender who can truly support them, regardless of what life might throw their way. They want a home loan to suit their real life.”